Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mae Whitman
Mae Whitman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mae Whitman
Mae Whitman
Mae Whitman
Date of Birth
9 June 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
9.0
Avatar: The Legend of Aang
(2005)
8.6
Invincible
(2021)
8.3
Arrested Development
(2003)
Filmography
6.2
Up Here
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2023, USA
6.3
Skull Island
Action, Adventure, Anime
2023, Japan/USA
8.6
Invincible
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
8
The Owl House
Comedy, Children's, Fantasy
2020, USA
5.4
Valley Girl
Valley Girl
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
2020, USA
7.6
Good Girls
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, USA
5.6
Room 104
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
6.3
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Animation, Adventure
2016, China / USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree