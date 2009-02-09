ProductionSerenity Film, Celluloid Dreams, X-Filme Creative Pool
Also known as
The Countess, A Condessa, A grófnő, Bathory, Bátoryčka: Krvavá grófka, Čachtická paní, Contesa Însângerată, Die Gräfin, Hraběnka, I matomeni komissa, Kontes, Krahvinna, Kreivitär, Krvava grofica, Krwawa hrabina, La Comtesse, La condesa, La Contessa, Η ματωμένη κόμισσα, Графиня, 女伯爵, 血の伯爵夫人
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
Quotes
Gyorgy ThurzoLove is a myth, to keep the minds of young peasants and virgins occupied with a dream.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.