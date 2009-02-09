Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Countess
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Countess
7.1

The Countess

, 2009
The Countess
France, Germany / History, Documentary, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Countess
7.1

Cast

William Hurt
William Hurt
Julie Delpy
Julie Delpy
Anamaria Marinca
Anamaria Marinca
Nikolai Kinski
Nikolai Kinski
Maria Simon
Daniel Bruhl
Daniel Bruhl
Director Julie Delpy
Writer Julie Delpy
Composer Julie Delpy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 30 June 2009
World premiere 9 February 2009
Release date
21 April 2010 France
25 June 2009 Germany
3 December 2009 South Korea
Budget €5,700,000
Worldwide Gross $784,522
Production Serenity Film, Celluloid Dreams, X-Filme Creative Pool
Also known as
The Countess, A Condessa, A grófnő, Bathory, Bátoryčka: Krvavá grófka, Čachtická paní, Contesa Însângerată, Die Gräfin, Hraběnka, I matomeni komissa, Kontes, Krahvinna, Kreivitär, Krvava grofica, Krwawa hrabina, La Comtesse, La condesa, La Contessa, Η ματωμένη κόμισσα, Графиня, 女伯爵, 血の伯爵夫人

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Countess

The Girl King
The Girl King History, Drama, Romantic
2015, Finland / Germany / Canada / France / Sweden
5.0
Lady of Csejte
Lady of Csejte Thriller
2014, Russia / USA
4.0
Next Time I'll Aim for the Heart
Next Time I'll Aim for the Heart Thriller
2014, France
6.0
2 Days in New York
2 Days in New York Comedy
2011, USA
6.0
Skylab
Skylab Comedy
2011, France
6.0
The Coming Days
The Coming Days Sci-Fi, Drama
2010, Germany
6.0
My Words, My Lies - My Love
My Words, My Lies - My Love Comedy, Romantic
2009, Germany
6.0
Bathory
Bathory Horror, Drama
2008, Slovakia / Czechia / Great Britain / Hungary / USA
5.0
2 Days in Paris
2 Days in Paris Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2007, France / Germany
6.0
Spring Symphony
Spring Symphony Biography, Musical
1983, Germany
6.0
Eyewitness
Eyewitness Thriller
1981, USA
6.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more