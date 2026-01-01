Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Maria Simon
Maria Simon
Maria Simon
Maria Simon
Date of Birth
6 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
A Hidden Life
(2019)
7.1
The Countess
(2009)
6.9
Good Bye Lenin!
(2003)
Filmography
7.8
A Hidden Life
A Hidden Life / Radegund
Drama, War
2019, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
7.1
The Countess
The Countess
History, Documentary, Thriller
2009, France / Germany
6.2
Nichts als Gespenster
Nichts als Gespenster
Drama
2006, Germany
6.9
Good Bye Lenin!
Good bye, Lenin!
Drama, Comedy
2003, Germany
6.6
Luther
Luther
Biography, Drama, History
2003, Germany / USA
