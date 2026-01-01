Menu
Maria Simon

Date of Birth
6 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

A Hidden Life 7.8
A Hidden Life (2019)
The Countess 7.1
The Countess (2009)
Good Bye Lenin! 6.9
Good Bye Lenin! (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Hidden Life 7.8
A Hidden Life A Hidden Life / Radegund
Drama, War 2019, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
The Countess 7.1
The Countess The Countess
History, Documentary, Thriller 2009, France / Germany
Nichts als Gespenster 6.2
Nichts als Gespenster Nichts als Gespenster
Drama 2006, Germany
Good Bye Lenin! 6.9
Good Bye Lenin! Good bye, Lenin!
Drama, Comedy 2003, Germany
Luther 6.6
Luther Luther
Biography, Drama, History 2003, Germany / USA
