Interesting facts
In 2019 Adèle Haenel came forward, accusing director Christophe Ruggia of sexually harassing her during the making of the film. She was 12 at the time and appears nude in several scenes. Haenel said the filmmaker, who allegedly became fixated on her, subjected her to "forced kisses on the neck" and "repeated touching". Ruggia initially vehemently denied any wrongdoing, but after being expelled from the French directors' guild he once led, he conceded he had made "errors" and said he had not realised that his adulation and the "hopes I placed in her" might have been distressing for her given her young age. He then asked for her forgiveness.