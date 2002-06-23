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Poster of The Devils
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Devils
7.1

The Devils

, 2002
Les diables
France, Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Devils
7.1

Cast

Adèle Haenel
Adèle Haenel
Chloé
Rochdy Labidi
Karim
Jacques Bonnaffé
Jacques Bonnaffé
Doran
Aurélia Petit
Aurélia Petit
Mère Joseph
Galamelah Lagra
Djamel
Dominique Reymond
Dominique Reymond
La directrice
Frédéric Pierrot
Frédéric Pierrot
Homme maison fin
Danielle Ambry
La femme de la maison
Vincent Rottiers
Joseph
Mehdi Laribi
Ali
Director Christophe Ruggia
Writer Olivier Lorelle, Christophe Ruggia
Composer Fowzi Guerdjou
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 23 June 2002
Release date
11 December 2002 Belgium
11 September 2002 France
9 April 2004 Great Britain
2 October 2003 Hungary
7 November 2003 Netherlands
29 November 2002 South Korea
3 January 2003 Spain
11 September 2002 Switzerland
10 October 2002 USA
Worldwide Gross $52,047
Production Lazennec & Associés, Alta Producción, Arte France Cinéma
Also known as
Les diables, The Devils, Devils, Kleine Teufel, Los diablos, Ördögök, Velniūkščiai, Дьяволы, 악마들, クロエの棲む夢

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

In 2019 Adèle Haenel came forward, accusing director Christophe Ruggia of sexually harassing her during the making of the film. She was 12 at the time and appears nude in several scenes. Haenel said the filmmaker, who allegedly became fixated on her, subjected her to "forced kisses on the neck" and "repeated touching". Ruggia initially vehemently denied any wrongdoing, but after being expelled from the French directors' guild he once led, he conceded he had made "errors" and said he had not realised that his adulation and the "hopes I placed in her" might have been distressing for her given her young age. He then asked for her forgiveness.

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