Kinoafisha
Films
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Awards
Awards and nominations of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 2002
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Audience Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Movie
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Action Sequence
Winner
Best Virtual Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
