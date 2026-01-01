Menu
Awards and nominations of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 2002

Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Audience Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 Best Feature Film
Nominee
 Best Feature Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Movie
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Action Sequence
Winner
Best Virtual Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
