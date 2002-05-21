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Poster of Enough
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Enough
6.8

Enough

, 2002
Enough
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Enough
6.8

Synopsis

After running away fails, a terrified woman (Jennifer Lopez) empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband (Billy Campbell).

Cast

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Slim Hiller
Billy Campbell
Billy Campbell
Mitch Hiller
Tessa Allen
Gracie Hiller
Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis
Ginny
Dan Futterman
Dan Futterman
Joe
Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle
Robbie
Fred Ward
Jupiter
Bill Cobbs
Jim Toller
Christopher Maher
Phil
Janet Carroll
Mrs. Hiller
Director Michael Apted
Writer Nicholas Kazan
Composer David Arnold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 22 August 2002
World premiere 21 May 2002
Release date
26 September 2002 Russia Каскад 16+
16 October 2002 Australia
26 September 2002 Belarus
19 September 2002 Czechia 12+
18 September 2002 France
18 September 2002 Germany
21 May 2002 Great Britain
26 September 2002 Kazakhstan
21 May 2002 Mexico C
14 November 2002 Netherlands
14 November 2002 South Korea 15
15 November 2002 Sweden
24 May 2002 USA
26 September 2002 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $38,000,000
Worldwide Gross $51,806,184
Production Columbia Pictures, Winkler Films
Also known as
Enough, Nunca más, Dosta je bilo, Genug!, Arketa!, Basta, C'est assez!, Destul!, Dovolj mi je, Đủ Rồi!, En kvinnas hämnd, Lo Od, Mai més, Most már elég!, Nigdy więcej, Nunca Mais, Pakaks, Plus jamais, Via dall'incubo, Viimeiseen pisaraan, Yeter, Αρκετά!, Достатъчно, З мене досить, С меня хватит!, イナフ, 追情殺手, Genug - Enough

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 9 March 2021

Quotes

Ginny You have a divine animal right to protect your own life and the life of your offspring.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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