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Filmography
Maud Forget
Maud Forget
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maud Forget
Maud Forget
Maud Forget
Date of Birth
7 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Saint-Claude, France
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.8
U
(2007)
6.4
Frontier(s)
(2007)
5.7
Ghost River
(2002)
Filmography
6.4
Frontier(s)
Frontière
Horror, Thriller
2007, France / Switzerland
Watch trailer
6.8
U
U
Animation
2007, France
5.7
Ghost River
La Vie promise
Drama
2002, France
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