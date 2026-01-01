Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maud Forget Maud Forget
Kinoafisha Persons Maud Forget

Maud Forget

Maud Forget

Date of Birth
7 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Saint-Claude, France
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

U 6.8
U (2007)
Frontier(s) 6.4
Frontier(s) (2007)
Ghost River 5.7
Ghost River (2002)

Filmography

Frontier(s) 6.4
Frontier(s) Frontière
Horror, Thriller 2007, France / Switzerland
Watch trailer
U 6.8
U U
Animation 2007, France
Ghost River 5.7
Ghost River La Vie promise
Drama 2002, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more