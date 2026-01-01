Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Meet the Parents Meet the Parents Awards

Awards and nominations of Meet the Parents 2000

Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Line from a Movie
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more