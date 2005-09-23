Quotes
Skipper Hold on a second! Something's missing!
Kowalski Cranberries: check! Eggnog: check!
Skipper Give me a headcount.
Kowalski [grabs abacus] We have three heads, sir!
Skipper Where's the private?
Kowalski Unknown sir! It would appear that he's
[grabs milk carton]
Kowalski missing!
[shows milk carton with a big 'missing' advert for the private]
Skipper Missing? Hoover Dam! Wait, there he is. He just went to bed.
[pulls off sheets, revealing a bowling pin underneath]
Skipper What the...
[slapping the pin]
Skipper What have you do with Private? Talk, Mister!
Kowalski Skipper, over here.
Skipper [to pin] I'll deal with you later.