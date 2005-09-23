Skipper Hold on a second! Something's missing!

Kowalski Cranberries: check! Eggnog: check!

Skipper Give me a headcount.

Kowalski [grabs abacus] We have three heads, sir!

Skipper Where's the private?

Kowalski Unknown sir! It would appear that he's

[grabs milk carton]

Kowalski missing!

[shows milk carton with a big 'missing' advert for the private]

Skipper Missing? Hoover Dam! Wait, there he is. He just went to bed.

[pulls off sheets, revealing a bowling pin underneath]

Skipper What the...

[slapping the pin]

Skipper What have you do with Private? Talk, Mister!

Kowalski Skipper, over here.