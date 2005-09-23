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Poster of The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper
7.3

The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper

, 2005
The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper
USA / Short, Comedy, Animation, Family / 18+
Poster of The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper
7.3

Cast

Sean Bishop
TV Announcer
John Di Maggio
John Di Maggio
Rico
Elisa Gabrielli
Old Lady
Christopher Knights
Private
Tom McGrath
Tom McGrath
Skipper
Chris Miller
Kowalski
Bill Fagerbakke
Bill Fagerbakke
Ted the Polar Bear
Mitch Carter
Mitch Carter
Additional Voices
Holly Dorff
Additional Voices
Rif Hutton
Additional Voices
Director Gary Trousdale
Writer Mark Burton, Eric Darnell, Michael Lachance
Composer Jim Dooley
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 11 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 23 September 2005
Release date
7 October 2005 Russia UPI 0+
25 November 2009 France
23 September 2005 Germany
8 October 2005 Great Britain
27 October 2005 Hungary
7 October 2005 Kazakhstan
25 October 2005 Portugal
4 November 2005 South Korea ALL
7 October 2005 USA
7 October 2005 Ukraine
MPAA G
Production DreamWorks Animation, PDI DreamWorks
Also known as
The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper, Los pingüinos de Madagascar en una misión navideña, A Madagaszkár-pingvinek és a karácsonyi küldetés, Die Madagascar-Pinguine in vorweihnachtlicher Mission, I Pinguini di Madagascar in Missione Natale, Les pingouins de Madagascar dans «Mission Noël», Les pingouins de Madagascar: Mission Noël, Los pingüinos de Madagascar en travesura navideña, Madagascar: Điệp Vụ Giáng Sinh, Madagaskaras pingvīnu Ziemassvētki, Madagaskari pingviinide jõuluvemp, Madagaskarpingvinerna i Uppdrag jul, Os Pinguins de Madagascar em uma Missão de Natal, Os pinguins de Madagáscar numa missão de Natal, Pinguinii din Madagascar: Misiune de Crăciun, Pingviinien joulukepponen, Pingwiny z Madagaskaru: Misja świąteczna, Χριστούγεννα με τους πιγκουίνους της Μαδαγασκάρης, Пингвины из Мадагаскара в рождественских приключениях, Пінгвіни з Мадагаскару. Операція З Новим Роком!, マダガスカル ペンギン大作戦, Madagascar: Los pingüinos en travesura navideña, Pingvinernas jul, The Madagascar Penguins in: A Christmas Caper, Pinguinos Mision Navideña, Pingüinos Mision Navideña, 马达加斯加之企鹅帮欢闹圣诞, 마다가스카의 펭귄: 크리스마스 미션, 마다가스카의 펭귄들-크리스마스 미션, Die Pinguine aus Madagascar - In vorweihnachtlicher Mission, Die Pinguine von Madagascar - Verrückte Weihnachten, Los pingüinos de Madagascar en una travesura navideña, Madagaskaras pingvīnu Ziemassvētku piedzīvojumi, De Madagascar pinguins - een kerst missie, I Pinguini - Missione Natale, Madagascar - Mission Noël, Penguins Of Madagascar - In A Christmas Caper, The Madagascar Penguins - A Christmas Caper

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 

Quotes

Skipper Hold on a second! Something's missing!
Kowalski Cranberries: check! Eggnog: check!
Skipper Give me a headcount.
Kowalski [grabs abacus] We have three heads, sir!
Skipper Where's the private?
Kowalski Unknown sir! It would appear that he's
[grabs milk carton]
Kowalski missing!
[shows milk carton with a big 'missing' advert for the private]
Skipper Missing? Hoover Dam! Wait, there he is. He just went to bed.
[pulls off sheets, revealing a bowling pin underneath]
Skipper What the...
[slapping the pin]
Skipper What have you do with Private? Talk, Mister!
Kowalski Skipper, over here.
Skipper [to pin] I'll deal with you later.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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