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4.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Midsummer Dream
4.9
Midsummer Dream
, 2005
Midsummer Dream
Spain, Portugal / Romantic, Animation, Adventure, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
4.9
Cast
Gabino Diego
Lisandro
Rhys Ifans
Ben Bishop
Carmen Machi
Mostaza
Yolanda Mateos
Elena
Luis Bajo
Demetrio
Juan Perucho
Oberon
José Luis Gil
Filóstrato
Sara Vivas
Perecho
Juan Antonio Gálvez
Teseo
Victoria Angulo
Titania
Iñaki Crespo
Duende 1
Director
Ángel de la Cruz
,
Manolo Gómez
Writer
Beatriz Iso
,
William Shakespeare
,
Ángel de la Cruz
Composer
Arturo B. Kress
,
Sergio Pena II
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Spain / Portugal
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
1 January 2005
Release date
21 October 2005
Russia
RUSCICO
21 October 2005
Belarus
26 May 2006
Italy
21 October 2005
Kazakhstan
1 January 2005
Spain
29 October 2005
USA
2 March 2006
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$1,086,122
Production
Dygra Films S.L., Appia Filmes
Also known as
El sueño de una noche de San Juan, Midsummer Dream, Draumaland, El somni d'una nit de Sant Joan, O Sonho de uma Noite de São João, Oneiro therinis nyhtas, Sisse og Trylletrolden, Szentivánéji álom, Una magica notte d'estate, Сон літньої ночі
More
Cartoon rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Showtimes
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