Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Midsummer Dream
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Midsummer Dream
4.9

Midsummer Dream

, 2005
Midsummer Dream
Spain, Portugal / Romantic, Animation, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Midsummer Dream
4.9

Cast

Gabino Diego
Gabino Diego
Lisandro
Rhys Ifans
Rhys Ifans
Ben Bishop
Carmen Machi
Carmen Machi
Mostaza
Yolanda Mateos
Elena
Luis Bajo
Demetrio
Juan Perucho
Oberon
José Luis Gil
Filóstrato
Sara Vivas
Perecho
Juan Antonio Gálvez
Teseo
Victoria Angulo
Titania
Iñaki Crespo
Duende 1
Director Ángel de la Cruz, Manolo Gómez
Writer Beatriz Iso, William Shakespeare, Ángel de la Cruz
Composer Arturo B. Kress, Sergio Pena II
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Spain / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 1 January 2005
Release date
21 October 2005 Russia RUSCICO
21 October 2005 Belarus
26 May 2006 Italy
21 October 2005 Kazakhstan
1 January 2005 Spain
29 October 2005 USA
2 March 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,086,122
Production Dygra Films S.L., Appia Filmes
Also known as
El sueño de una noche de San Juan, Midsummer Dream, Draumaland, El somni d'una nit de Sant Joan, O Sonho de uma Noite de São João, Oneiro therinis nyhtas, Sisse og Trylletrolden, Szentivánéji álom, Una magica notte d'estate, Сон літньої ночі

Cartoon rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Midsummer Dream

Son v letnyuyu noch
Son v letnyuyu noch Comedy, Theatrical
2016, Russia
0.0
Bridge of Spies
Bridge of Spies Drama, Thriller
2015, USA
7.0
Die Another Day
Die Another Day Action
2002, USA / Great Britain
6.0
A Midsummer Night's Dream
A Midsummer Night's Dream Fairy Tale, Comedy, Romantic
1999, Italy / Great Britain / USA
6.0
The Living Forest / El bosque animado
The Living Forest / El bosque animado Animation, Fairy Tale, Family
2001, Spain
5.0
Our Lovers
Our Lovers Romantic
2016, Spain
6.0
The Shipping News
The Shipping News Romantic, Drama
2001, USA
6.0
Serena
Serena Drama
2014, USA
5.0
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Elizabeth: The Golden Age Drama
2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
7.0
The Parting Glass
The Parting Glass Drama
2018, USA
5.0
Madame Bovary
Madame Bovary Drama
2014, USA
5.0
Anonymous
Anonymous Drama
2011, Germany / Great Britain
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more