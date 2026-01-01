Manolo Gómez

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Spirit of the Forest 6.0
Spirit of the Forest (2008)
Holy Night! 5.9
Holy Night! (2011)
The Living Forest / El bosque animado 5.7
The Living Forest / El bosque animado (2001)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Holy Night! 5.9
Holy Night! Holy Night!
Comedy 2011, Spain
Spirit of the Forest 6
Spirit of the Forest Spirit of the Forest / Espíritu del bosque
Animation 2008, Spain
Watch trailer
Midsummer Dream 4.9
Midsummer Dream Midsummer Dream
Romantic, Animation, Adventure, Drama 2005, Spain / Portugal
The Living Forest / El bosque animado 5.7
The Living Forest / El bosque animado The Living Forest / El bosque animado
Animation, Fairy Tale, Family 2001, Spain
