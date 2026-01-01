Menu
Manolo Gómez
Manolo Gómez
Date of Birth
1 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.0
Spirit of the Forest
(2008)
5.9
Holy Night!
(2011)
5.7
The Living Forest / El bosque animado
(2001)
Filmography
5.9
Holy Night!
Holy Night!
Comedy
2011, Spain
6
Spirit of the Forest
Spirit of the Forest / Espíritu del bosque
Animation
2008, Spain
Watch trailer
4.9
Midsummer Dream
Midsummer Dream
Romantic, Animation, Adventure, Drama
2005, Spain / Portugal
5.7
The Living Forest / El bosque animado
The Living Forest / El bosque animado
Animation, Fairy Tale, Family
2001, Spain
