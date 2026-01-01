Menu
Awards and nominations of The Dukes of Hazzard 2005

Razzie Awards 2006 Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Sexiest Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
