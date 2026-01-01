Menu
Awards and nominations of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg 1964

Academy Awards, USA 1966 Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1965 Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best International Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1964 Cannes Film Festival 1964
Palme d'Or
Winner
Technical Grand Prize
Winner
OCIC Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
