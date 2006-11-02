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Leonard Schrader
Leonard Schrader
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonard Schrader
Leonard Schrader
Leonard Schrader
Date of Birth
30 November 1943
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
2 November 2006
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.8
Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters
(1985)
7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman
(1985)
7.2
The Yakuza
(1974)
Filmography
5.9
Naked Tango
Naked Tango
Drama
1990, USA / Japan / Switzerland / Argentina
7.8
Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters
Mishima
Drama, Biography
1985, USA
7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Drama
1985, USA / Brazil
7.2
The Yakuza
The Yakuza
Action, Drama, Crime
1974, USA / Japan
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