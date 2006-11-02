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Leonard Schrader Leonard Schrader
Kinoafisha Persons Leonard Schrader

Leonard Schrader

Leonard Schrader

Date of Birth
30 November 1943
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
2 November 2006
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters 7.8
Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters (1985)
Kiss of the Spider Woman 7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)
The Yakuza 7.2
The Yakuza (1974)

Filmography

Naked Tango 5.9
Naked Tango Naked Tango
Drama 1990, USA / Japan / Switzerland / Argentina
Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters 7.8
Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters Mishima
Drama, Biography 1985, USA
Kiss of the Spider Woman 7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman Kiss of the Spider Woman
Drama 1985, USA / Brazil
The Yakuza 7.2
The Yakuza The Yakuza
Action, Drama, Crime 1974, USA / Japan
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