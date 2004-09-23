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Poster of The Fever
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Fever
6.8

The Fever

, 2004
The Fever
USA, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Fever
6.8

Synopsis

Tells the story of a woman who gets involved in politics with no previous contact with world events.

Cast

Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Woman
Kemeron D'
Kira D'
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Daria Knez
Daria Knez
Michael Moore
Michael Moore
Joely Richardson
Joely Richardson
Woman at 30
Miriam Terner
Beverly D'Angelo
Beverly D'Angelo
Geraldine James
Geraldine James
Rade Serbedzija
Rade Serbedzija
Maxim Vengerov
Violinist
Director Carlo Gabriel Nero
Writer Wallace Shawn, Carlo Gabriel Nero
Composer Claudio Capponi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 6 June 2005
World premiere 23 September 2004
Release date
24 September 2004 Russia 16+
24 September 2004 Kazakhstan
23 September 2004 Spain
13 June 2007 USA R
24 September 2004 Ukraine
Production HBO Films, Home Box Office (HBO)
Also known as
The Fever, A láz, Karštis, W gorączce, Лихорадка, Треската, 熾烈心靈

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb

Quotes

Woman Where do all these objects come from?... How does it happen that these things are made and not others? Of course, there are only a limited number of workers in the world. And each day they do a limited number of things: some things and not other things. Who tells them what they ought to do? The holders of money. They bid their money for the things they want and each bit of money determines some fraction of the day's activities. So the people who have a little determine a little and the people who have a *lot* determine a *lot*, and the people who have nothing determine... nothing.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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