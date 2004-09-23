Woman Where do all these objects come from?... How does it happen that these things are made and not others? Of course, there are only a limited number of workers in the world. And each day they do a limited number of things: some things and not other things. Who tells them what they ought to do? The holders of money. They bid their money for the things they want and each bit of money determines some fraction of the day's activities. So the people who have a little determine a little and the people who have a *lot* determine a *lot*, and the people who have nothing determine... nothing.