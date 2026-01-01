Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Armageddon
Armageddon Awards
Awards and nominations of Armageddon 1998
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Original Song
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Action Sequence
Winner
Best Movie Song
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree