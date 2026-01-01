Menu
Awards and nominations of Armageddon 1998

Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999 Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Original Song
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Action Sequence
Winner
Best Movie Song
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
