Mamma Mia!

Awards and nominations of Mamma Mia! 2008

Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009 Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Breakthrough Performance Female
Nominee
