Kinoafisha Films No Country for Old Men No Country for Old Men Awards

Awards and nominations of No Country for Old Men 2007

Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Villain
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
