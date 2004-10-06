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Poster of Carton, Le
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Carton, Le
5.8

Carton, Le

, 2004
Carton, Le
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Carton, Le
5.8

Cast

Bruno Salomone
Bruno Salomone
Vincent
Armelle Deutsch
Marine
Fred Testot
Fred Testot
David
Catherine Benguigui
La gardienne
Vincent Lambert
Omar Sy
Omar Sy
Lorenzo
Vincent Desagnat
Vincent Desagnat
Antoine
Emilie Chesnais
Emilie
Cécilia Cara
Alice
Santa Auzina
Katia
Djamel Bourras
Didier
Director Charles Nemes
Writer Clement Michel, Sebastien Fechner
Composer Leke Awoyinka, Dominique Gauriaud
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 6 October 2004
Release date
30 June 2005 Russia Люксор
30 June 2005 Belarus
6 October 2004 France U
30 June 2005 Kazakhstan
10 October 2004 USA
30 June 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,089,964
Production Source Films, France 2 Cinéma, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Le carton, Pappkast, Коробка

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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