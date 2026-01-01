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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Nikolay Ivanov
Nikolay Ivanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Ivanov
Nikolay Ivanov
Nikolay Ivanov
Date of Birth
6 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Ryzhiy
(2023)
8.2
Nekrasivaya podruzhka
(2019)
7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
(2022)
Filmography
Odnofamilcy
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Posle dolgoj zimy
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Semya potom
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
8.2
Ryzhiy
Ryzhiy
Biography, Drama
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
Detective, Comedy
2022, Russia
7.7
Staya
Detective
2022, Russia
8.2
Nekrasivaya podruzhka
Romantic, Detective
2019, Russia
5.5
25-y chas
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2016, Ukraine
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