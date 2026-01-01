Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nikolay Ivanov
Nikolay Ivanov Nikolay Ivanov
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Ivanov

Nikolay Ivanov

Nikolay Ivanov

Date of Birth
6 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ryzhiy 8.2
Ryzhiy (2023)
Nekrasivaya podruzhka 8.2
Nekrasivaya podruzhka (2019)
Policeyskoe bratstvo 7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo (2022)

Filmography

Odnofamilcy
Odnofamilcy
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Posle dolgoj zimy
Posle dolgoj zimy
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Semya potom
Semya potom
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Ryzhiy 8.2
Ryzhiy Ryzhiy
Biography, Drama 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Policeyskoe bratstvo 7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
Detective, Comedy 2022, Russia
Staya 7.7
Staya
Detective 2022, Russia
Nekrasivaya podruzhka 8.2
Nekrasivaya podruzhka
Romantic, Detective 2019, Russia
25-y chas 5.5
25-y chas
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2016, Ukraine
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more