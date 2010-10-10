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Poster of Sapsan 3D
Kinoafisha Films Sapsan 3D

Sapsan 3D

, 2010
Russia / Family, Animation / 18+
Poster of Sapsan 3D

Cast

Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky
Liliya Kondrova
Renata Litvinova
Renata Litvinova
Aleksey Gorbunov
Aleksey Gorbunov
Vasiliy Utkin
Vasiliy Utkin
Viktor Gusev
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Director Maksim Sveshnikov, Vadim Sveshnikov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 10 October 2010
Release date
10 October 2010 Russia Централ Партнершип 12+
10 October 2010 Kazakhstan
10 October 2010 Ukraine

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 6 votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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