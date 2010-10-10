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Sapsan 3D
Sapsan 3D
, 2010
Russia / Family, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Konstantin Khabensky
Liliya Kondrova
Renata Litvinova
Aleksey Gorbunov
Vasiliy Utkin
Viktor Gusev
Oleg Tabakov
Director
Maksim Sveshnikov
,
Vadim Sveshnikov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
10 October 2010
Release date
10 October 2010
Russia
Централ Партнершип
12+
10 October 2010
Kazakhstan
10 October 2010
Ukraine
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
6
votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
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