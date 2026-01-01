Maksim Sveshnikov

Menu
Date of Birth
19 September 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer

Popular Films

Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey 7.7
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey (2004)
Otel Eleon 7.6
Otel Eleon (2016)
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych 7.6
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vegetaciya
Vegetaciya
Sci-Fi 2026, Russia
Poluraspad
Poluraspad
Drama 2026, Russia
Prometej 5.5
Prometej
Sci-Fi, Detective 2024, Russia
Pleylist volontera 7.1
Pleylist volontera
Drama 2023, Russia
Pinocchio: A True Story 3.4
Pinocchio: A True Story Pinokkio. Pravdivaya istoriya
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale 2022, Russia
Container 6.4
Container
Drama 2021, Russia
Filatov 5.2
Filatov
Drama, Comedy 2020, Russia
257 Reasons to Live 6.8
257 Reasons to Live
Drama, Comedy 2020, Russia
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing 6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Animation, Children's 2020, Russia
Girls Got Game 7.3
Girls Got Game Nefutbol
Comedy 2020, Russia
Bremen: The Last Magic Kingdom
Bremen: The Last Magic Kingdom Bremen: The Last Magic Kingdom
Animation 2019, Russia / USA
Bogatyr
Bogatyr Bogatyr
Fantasy, Action 2018, Russia
Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola 6.6
Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola
Animation, Adventure, Family 2018, Russia
Otel Eleon 7.6
Otel Eleon
Comedy 2016, Russia
Volki i ovtsy. Beeezumnoe prevrashchenie 6.4
Volki i ovtsy. Beeezumnoe prevrashchenie Volki i ovtsy. Beeezumnoe prevrashchenie
Family, Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2016, Russia
Sindbad. Piraty semi shtormov 4.9
Sindbad. Piraty semi shtormov Sindbad. Piraty semi shtormov
Animation 2016, Russia
To Crack Bloggers 4
To Crack Bloggers Vzlomat blogerov
Adventure, Family 2016, Russia
Strana chudes 5
Strana chudes Strana chudes
Comedy 2015, Russia
Paws, Bones & Rock'n'roll 5.2
Paws, Bones & Rock'n'roll Yolki lokhmatye
Family 2014, Russia
Snow Queen 6
Snow Queen The Snow Quee
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family 2012, Russia
Sapsan 3D
Sapsan 3D
Family, Animation 2010, Russia
Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki 6.4
Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki
Children's, Animation, Family 2010, Russia
Ilya and the Robber 7.3
Ilya and the Robber Ilya and the Robber
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, Russia
Potselui padshikh angelov 5.7
Potselui padshikh angelov Potselui padshikh angelov
Drama, Crime 2007, Russia
Show more
