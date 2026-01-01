Menu
Maksim Sveshnikov
Maksim Sveshnikov
Maksim Sveshnikov
Maksim Sveshnikov
Maksim Sveshnikov
Date of Birth
19 September 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.7
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
(2004)
7.6
Otel Eleon
(2016)
7.6
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
(2006)
Filmography
15
Vegetaciya
Sci-Fi
2026, Russia
Poluraspad
Drama
2026, Russia
5.5
Prometej
Sci-Fi, Detective
2024, Russia
7.1
Pleylist volontera
Drama
2023, Russia
3.4
Pinocchio: A True Story
Pinokkio. Pravdivaya istoriya
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Container
Drama
2021, Russia
5.2
Filatov
Drama, Comedy
2020, Russia
6.8
257 Reasons to Live
Drama, Comedy
2020, Russia
6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Animation, Children's
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
7.3
Girls Got Game
Nefutbol
Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Bremen: The Last Magic Kingdom
Bremen: The Last Magic Kingdom
Animation
2019, Russia / USA
Bogatyr
Bogatyr
Fantasy, Action
2018, Russia
6.6
Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola
Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola
Animation, Adventure, Family
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
7.6
Otel Eleon
Comedy
2016, Russia
6.4
Volki i ovtsy. Beeezumnoe prevrashchenie
Volki i ovtsy. Beeezumnoe prevrashchenie
Family, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
4.9
Sindbad. Piraty semi shtormov
Sindbad. Piraty semi shtormov
Animation
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
4
To Crack Bloggers
Vzlomat blogerov
Adventure, Family
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
5
Strana chudes
Strana chudes
Comedy
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
5.2
Paws, Bones & Rock'n'roll
Yolki lokhmatye
Family
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
6
Snow Queen
The Snow Quee
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Sapsan 3D
Family, Animation
2010, Russia
6.4
Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki
Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki
Children's, Animation, Family
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
7.3
Ilya and the Robber
Ilya and the Robber
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Animation
2007, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Potselui padshikh angelov
Potselui padshikh angelov
Drama, Crime
2007, Russia
Show more
