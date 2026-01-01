Menu
Films
Dancer in the Dark
Dancer in the Dark Awards
Awards and nominations of Dancer in the Dark 2000
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000
Palme d'Or
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Song
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2000
Audience Award
Winner
