Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Dancer in the Dark Dancer in the Dark Awards

Awards and nominations of Dancer in the Dark 2000

Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000 Cannes Film Festival 2000
Palme d'Or
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2000 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2000
Audience Award
Winner
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more