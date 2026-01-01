Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Hairspray Hairspray Awards

Awards and nominations of Hairspray 2007

Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Summer Movie You Haven't Seen Yet
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more