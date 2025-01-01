Menu
Awards and nominations of The Aviator 2004

Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
