Kinoafisha
Films
Cabaret
Cabaret Awards
Awards and nominations of Cabaret 1972
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Film
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
Best Art Direction
Winner
Best Direction
Winner
Best Sound Track
Winner
Best Sound Track
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Screenplay
Nominee
Best Film Editing
Nominee
