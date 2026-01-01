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Karey Kirkpatrick
Karey Kirkpatrick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Karey Kirkpatrick
Karey Kirkpatrick
Karey Kirkpatrick
Date of Birth
14 December 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.7
The Road to El Dorado
(2000)
7.3
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
(2023)
7.2
Over the Hedge
(2006)
Filmography
7.3
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Chicken Run Sequel
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
7
Smallfoot
Smallfoot
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Family
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
The Smurfs 2
The Smurfs 2
Animation, Fantasy, Family, Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Imagine That
Imagine That
Family, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Drama
2008, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Over the Hedge
Over the Hedge
Animation, Family, Comedy
2006, USA
6.7
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte`s Web
Drama, Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2006, USA
6.8
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2005, USA / Great Britain
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