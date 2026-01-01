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Karey Kirkpatrick
Karey Kirkpatrick Karey Kirkpatrick
Kinoafisha Persons Karey Kirkpatrick

Karey Kirkpatrick

Karey Kirkpatrick

Date of Birth
14 December 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer

Popular Films

The Road to El Dorado 7.7
The Road to El Dorado (2000)
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget 7.3
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023)
Over the Hedge 7.2
Over the Hedge (2006)

Filmography

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget 7.3
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Chicken Run Sequel
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Great Britain / France
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Smallfoot 7
Smallfoot Smallfoot
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Family 2018, USA
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The Smurfs 2 5.5
The Smurfs 2 The Smurfs 2
Animation, Fantasy, Family, Comedy 2013, USA
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Imagine That 6.4
Imagine That Imagine That
Family, Comedy 2009, USA
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The Spiderwick Chronicles 6.9
The Spiderwick Chronicles The Spiderwick Chronicles
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Drama 2008, USA
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Over the Hedge 7.2
Over the Hedge Over the Hedge
Animation, Family, Comedy 2006, USA
Charlotte's Web 6.7
Charlotte's Web Charlotte`s Web
Drama, Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2006, USA
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy 6.8
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain
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