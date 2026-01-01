Оповещения от Киноафиши
Киноафиша Фильмы Солнце в листве айвового дерева

Солнце в листве айвового дерева

El sol del membrillo 18+
Страна Испания
Продолжительность 2 часа 13 минут
Год выпуска 1992
Премьера в мире 8 мая 1992
Дата выхода
30 октября 1992 Испания
3 сентября 1993 Португалия M/12
1 октября 1992 США
Производство Euskal Media, Igeldo Zine Produkzioak, Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA)
Другие названия
El sol del membrillo, Dream of Light, A birsalmafa árnyéka, Das Licht des Quittenbaums, De zon van de kweepereboom, Il sole della mela cotogna, Kvædetræets sol, Le Songe de la lumière, O Sol de Marmelo, O Sonho da Luz, o Sol do Marmeleiro, Słońce pośród liści pigwy, The Dream of Light, The Quince Tree Sun, The Sun of the Quince, The Sun of the Quince Tree, Unelma valosta, Ο ήλιος της κυδωνιάς, Το όνειρο του φωτός, Солнце в листве айвового дерева, 햇빛 속의 모과나무, マルメロの陽光
Режиссер
Виктор Эрисе
В ролях
Antonio López
María Moreno
Enrique Gran
María López
Carmen López
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Рейтинг фильма

7.6
Оцените 10 голосов
7.6 IMDb
