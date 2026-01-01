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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Crown Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Crown"

Music from "The Crown" All info
The Crown: Season One (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series)
The Crown: Season One (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 19 tracks. Hans Zimmer, Rupert Gregson-Williams
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The Crown Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series)
The Crown Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 18 tracks. Rupert Gregson-Williams, Лорн Бэлф
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The Crown: Season Three (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series)
The Crown: Season Three (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 16 tracks. Martin Phipps, The Chamber Orchestra of London
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The Crown: Season Four (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series)
The Crown: Season Four (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 14 tracks. Martin Phipps
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Title Artist Time
1 The Crown Main Title Hans Zimmer 1:24
2 Duck Shoot Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:07
3 Sagana Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:32
4 Government Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:07
5 The Letter Rupert Gregson-Williams 7:57
6 Limerick Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:49
7 Edward Returns Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:02
8 In This Together Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:59
9 Margaret and Townsend Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:13
10 The Anointing Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:13
11 Someone Remarkable Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:16
12 Where Does That Leave Me? Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:40
13 Margaret Calls Elizabeth Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:01
14 Bit of Fluff Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:31
15 Dressing Down Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:09
16 Mary Is Dead Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:45
17 Mary and Edward Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:32
18 Chasing Margaret Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:28
19 Head of the Family Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:41
Listen to songs from "The Crown" (2016) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Crown" in different languages are free for listening online.
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