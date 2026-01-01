The Crown: Season One (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 19 tracks. Hans Zimmer, Rupert Gregson-Williams Listen The Crown Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 18 tracks. Rupert Gregson-Williams, Лорн Бэлф Listen The Crown: Season Three (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 16 tracks. Martin Phipps, The Chamber Orchestra of London Listen The Crown: Season Four (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 14 tracks. Martin Phipps Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Crown Main Title Hans Zimmer 1:24 2 Duck Shoot Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:07 3 Sagana Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:32 4 Government Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:07 5 The Letter Rupert Gregson-Williams 7:57 6 Limerick Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:49 7 Edward Returns Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:02 8 In This Together Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:59 9 Margaret and Townsend Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:13 10 The Anointing Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:13 11 Someone Remarkable Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:16 12 Where Does That Leave Me? Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:40 13 Margaret Calls Elizabeth Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:01 14 Bit of Fluff Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:31 15 Dressing Down Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:09 16 Mary Is Dead Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:45 17 Mary and Edward Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:32 18 Chasing Margaret Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:28 19 Head of the Family Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:41

Listen to songs from "The Crown" (2016) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Crown" in different languages are free for listening online.