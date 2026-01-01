Girls, Vol. 3 (Music from the HBO Original Series) 13 tracks. Grimes, Bleachers, St. Vincent, BØRNS, Ellie Goulding, Casey Veggies, Matrimony, Christine and the Queens, Vicktor Taiwò, AURORA, Michael Penn, Lucy Rose, Waxahatchee Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Entropy Grimes, Bleachers / Jack Antonoff 3:01 2 Teenage Talk St. Vincent / Annie Clark 4:06 3 Past Lives BØRNS 4:31 4 Here's to Us Ellie Goulding / Joe Kearns 3:49 5 Tied Up (feat. DeJ Loaf) Casey Veggies 3:12 6 Giant Matrimony / C.J. Hardee 3:50 7 iT Christine and the Queens 3:38 8 Curse Vicktor Taiwò / Robert Altman 3:49 9 Life on Mars AURORA / David Bowie 5:01 10 Anchors Aweigh Michael Penn 2:33 11 Shiver Lucy Rose 3:52 12 With You Waxahatchee / Billy Mann 4:31 13 Good Girl Down Michael Penn 3:53

Listen to songs from "Girls" (2012) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Girls" in different languages are free for listening online.