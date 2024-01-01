Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Friends Quotes

Friends quotes

[repeated line]
Joey Tribbiani How you doin'?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel See? Unisex.
Joey Maybe *you* need sex. I just had it a few days ago.
Rachel No, Joey, U-N-I-sex.
Joey I wouldn't say no to that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joey has packed an emergency kit with food, Mad-Libs and condoms]
Chandler Condoms?
Joey We don't know how long we're gonna be stuck here. We might have to repopulate the world.
Chandler And condoms are the way to do that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Ross We were on a break!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler I'm not so good with the advice... Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler I can handle this. "Handle" is my middle name. Actually, "handle" is the middle of my first name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Look, I had a hard life. My mother was killed by a drug dealer.
Monica Phoebe, your mom killed herself.
Phoebe She was a drug dealer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel You know, Ben, I was your daddy's girlfriend.
Ben But you're not anymore. Because you were on a break.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Rach, you gotta find out if he's in the same place you are. Otherwise, it's just a moo point.
Rachel A moo point?
Joey Yeah. It's like a cow's opinion. It just doesn't matter. It's moo.
Rachel Have I been living with him too long or did that all just make sense?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ross defends his fast eating habits to Rachel]
Ross I grew up in a house with Monica, okay. If you didn't eat fast, you didn't eat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Monica knocks]
Chandler You can't come in.
Monica Why not?
Chandler Because, uh, Ross is naked.
Ross What?
Chandler Well, I couldn't tell her *I* was naked. She's allowed to see me naked.
Ross Why does *anyone* have to be naked?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica You wanted it to be a surprise.
Chandler Oh, my God.
Monica Chandler, in all my life I never thought I would be so lucky as to fall in love with my best, my best...
[crying]
Monica There's a reason why girls don't do this.
Chandler Okay, okay I'll do it. I thought, wait I can do this, I thought that it mattered what I said or where I said it. Then I realized the only thing that matters is that you, that you make me happier than I ever thought I could be and if you let me I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you feel the same way. Monica, will you marry me?
Monica Yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Janice [repeated line throughout the series] Oh... my... God!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [Right after playing a song in the coffee shop] If you want to receive e-mails about my upcoming shows, then please give me money so I can buy a computer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross What are you doing tonight?
Chandler Why, do you have a lecture?
Ross No.
Chandler Free as a bird, what's up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler I got her machine.
Joey Her answering machine?
Chandler No. Interestingly enough, her leaf blower picked up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross First divorce: wife's hidden sexuality, not my fault. Second divorce: said the wrong name at the altar, kind of my fault. Third divorce: they shouldn't let you get married when you're that drunk and have stuff drawn all over your face, Nevada's fault.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross [frantically presses buttons on answering machine] Oh my God! Did she get off the plane? Did she get off the plane?
Rachel [from behind] I got off the plane.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after hearing about Chandlers breakup with Janice]
Phoebe Where's Chandler?
Joey He's grieving.
[We see Chandler running outside]
Chandler I'M FREE. I AM FREE.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rachel is upset about something]
Phoebe Aww Pheebs.
Rachel Honey, that's your name.
Phoebe Oh, Pheebs is short for Phoebe I thought that's just what we called each other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Re: "If you had to give up sex or food, which would you pick?"]
Monica Sex!
Chandler Seriously. Answer faster.
Monica I'm sorry, sweetie. When she said "sex" I wasn't thinking of sex with you.
Chandler It's like a big hug.
Phoebe Ross, how about you? Sex or food?
Ross Sex!
Phoebe What about sex or dinosaurs?
Ross My God, it's like Sophie's Choice.
Phoebe Joey, if you had to give up sex or food, which would you pick?
Joey I don't know it's too hard.
Rachel Come on, you have to answer.
Joey Okay... sex. No, food. No, uh... I want both! I want girls on bread!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey I can't believe Ross is going out with Rachel's sister. Ya know, when Chandler made out with my sister, I was mad at him for, like, ten years.
Chandler That was five years ago.
Joey I know. You got five more years.
Chandler Joey...
Joey You want to make it six?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica I'm Rachel. I love Ross. I hate Ross. I love Ross. I hate Ross.
Rachel I'm Monica. I can't get a boyfriend so I'll stumble across the hall and sleep with the first guy I find there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joey just got ordained via the internet so that he could perform Monica and Chandler's wedding]
Joey Hey, I started working on what I'm going to say at the ceremony. Wanna hear it?
Monica Monica, Chandler: Yeah.
Joey We are gathered here today on this joyous occasion to celebrate the special love that Monica and Chandler share.
[Monica and Chandler look impressed]
Joey It is a love based of giving and receiving as well as having and sharing. And the love that they give and have is shared and received. And through this having and giving and sharing and receiving, we too can share and love and have... and receive.
[later]
Joey Okay, you guys, I've got a little more written... are you ready?
Chandler Yeah, yeah. Okay.
Joey When I think of the love that these two givers and receivers share, I cannot help but envy the lifetime ahead of having and loving and giving... and then I can't think of a good word for right here.
Monica How bout receiving?
Joey Yes!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel I don't want my baby's first words to be "How You Doing"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Rach, it's the Visa card people.
Rachel Oh, God, ask them what they want.
Monica [on the phone] Could you please tell me what this is in reference to? Yes, hold on.
[to Rachel]
Monica Um, they say there's been some unusual activity on your account.
Rachel But I haven't used my card in weeks.
Monica That is the unusual activity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler [to Ross] Three failed marriages, two illegitimate children... The personal ad writes itself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey So, what, you just want to stay here and wait for Rachel to come back from her date?
Ross Yeah. I mean, this guy could be my baby's stepfather.
Joey They go out on one date and you worry about her marrying him? He's not you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ross is trying to talk Rachel's boss into giving her her job back so she won't go to Paris; Mr. Zelner has a son who is also named Ross]
Ross Does little Ross like dinosaurs by any chance?
Mr. Zelner Yeah, they're all he talks about, why?
Ross How would he like to come with me to the Museum of Natural History after everyone else has left, just the two of us, and he can touch anything he wants.
[Mr. Zelner looks shocked]
Ross I just heard it as you must have heard it and that's not good. Let me start again. I'm a paleontologist, you'll be there with us and the touching refers only to bones - fossils!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Now come on, Chandler, the Miami Vice soundtrack? Really?
Chandler They were just giving it away at the mall...
[Monica stares]
Chandler ...in exchange for money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Ok, I got an idea. If it's a girl, Phoebe, naturally. And, if it's a boy... Phoebo.
Ross Uhh... Sure, but let's not limit ourselves to just one name.
Rachel Ok, I got one. If it's a girl... Sandrine. It's French.
Ross That's a great name... for an industrial solvent.
Rachel Ok, you got a better one?
Ross Yeah, check this out. If it's a boy - Darwin.
Rachel Yes, Ross, I do want a son who'll be regularly beaten in the schoolyard.
Phoebe By Sandrine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Guys can fake it? Unbelievable! The one thing that's ours!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Can you take care of Emma just for today?
Ross Sure, just lend me your breasts and we'll be on our way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Monica are trapped in Monica's bedroom]
Joey I'm hungry.
Phoebe We could eat the wax. It's organic.
Chandler Oh great, food with hair on it.
Phoebe No, not the used wax.
Chandler Because THAT would be crazy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey I'm Joey. I'm disgusting. I make low-budget adult films.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Janice [Janice walks downstairs and finds Monica and Chandler looking at her house] What a small world!
Chandler ...And yet, I never run into Beyonce.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler We're getting a house.
Monica We're getting a baby.
Chandler We're growing up.
Monica We sure are.
Chandler So who's going to tell them?
Monica Not it.
Chandler Not it. Damn it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica I think I'd be great in a war. I'd, like, get all the medals.
Chandler Before or after you're executed by your own troops?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Chandler's roommate, Eddie has just accused him of sleeping with his ex girlfriend and killing his fish]
Phoebe Why would you kill his fish?
Chandler Because, Phoebe, sometimes after you sleep with someone you have to kill a fish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ross and Rachel are trying to decide a name for their baby]
Ross OK, how about Ruth?
Rachel Oh, I'm sorry, are we having an 89 year old woman?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I'm going to get a coffee. Anybody want anything?
Monica I'll have a latte.
Ross I'll have a blueberry muffin, with a decaf.
Chandler I'll have a bagel with a little...
Phoebe You know I was just being polite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joey is posing as a doctor in order to get information about a patient that Phoebe likes]
[Just been told the patients date of birth]
Joey Age...?
Patient Can't you work that out by my date of birth?
Joey I'm a doctor, not a mathematician.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ross and Rachel are picking out names for their baby, and have each 5 vetoes]
Ross Curie.
Rachel Veto. Rain.
Ross Veto. Mark.
Rachel Veto. Vince.
Ross Veto. Lance.
Rachel Veto. James.
Ross Hmmm...
Rachel If it's a girl.
Ross Veto.
Phoebe Is it just me, or is Vito beginning to sound real good?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Oh, I'm sorry. Did I get you?
Chandler It's an electric drill! You get me, you kill me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Ninety-five, ninety-six, ninety-seven. See, I told you. Less than a hundred steps from our place to here.
Chandler You've got waaaay too much free time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel ...How many centimeters am I dilated? Eight? Nine?
Dr Long Three.
Ross Just three? I'm dilated three!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Chandler still thinks I'm pregnant and he hasn't asked me how I'm feeling or offered to carry my bags. I feel bad for the woman who ends up with him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler Now, remember, Ben, keep your balance.
Ben Thanks, daddy.
Ross No, remember, Ben, two mommies, one daddy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross I love marriage.
Phoebe Seriously? You?... Divorce-O?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe They're coming. Run!
Joey Where?
Phoebe Mexico!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ross and Joey's first meeting]
Ross [glum] My wife's a lesbian.
Joey Cool.
Chandler Ross, this is Joey. Joey, Ross.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler All right, kids, I gotta get to work. If I don't input those numbers... it doesn't make much of a difference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Joey, what would you do if you were omnipotent?
Joey I'd probably kill myself.
Monica Excuse me?
Joey Hey, if "Little Joey"'s dead, then I got no reason to live.
Ross Uh, Joey... Omnipotent.
Joey You are? Ross, I'm sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica You don't like the game, because you suck at it.
Chandler I don't suck at it. It sucks. And you suck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica [the Friends are at the beach] Okay, just don't go swimming right after you eat.
Chandler [to Joey] You know that's not really true.
Joey Try telling that to my Uncle Vinnie.
Chandler Why? What happened to him?
Joey Nothing; he just really believes that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Upon hearing Ross practicing the bagpipe for their wedding]
Monica Why must your family be Scottish?
Chandler Why must your family be *Ross*?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica [chasing after him] Chandler. It happens to lots of guys. You-you-you were probably tired, you had a lot of champagne, don't worry about it.
Chandler [motioning with his hands] I'm not worried, I'm uh, I'm fascinated. Y'know it's like uh, Biology. Which is funny because in high school I uh, I-I failed Biology and tonight Biology failed me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Wha... married?
Ross Well, yeah, I think we should get married!
Rachel What? Because that's your answer to everything?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler I can't say hump or screw in front of the b-a-b-y... I just spelled the wrong words didn't I?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross [after trying to kiss his cousin]
[thinking]
Ross Say something. Say anything. Nothing you say could make this situation worse. Oh my God, this is the longest that anyone has not spoken EVER.
[actually speaking to his cousin]
Ross I haven't had sex in a very long time.
[thinking again]
Ross Yeah you really shouldn't have said anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey You think I need a new walk?
Chandler What?
Joey Well I've had the same walk since high school and you know how when a guy walks into a room and everybody takes notice. I think I need a 'take notice' walk.
Chandler Are you actually saying these words?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joey walks into the Central Perk coffee shop]
Joey Hey Gunther, have you seen Chandler?
Gunther I thought you were Chandler.
[Joey looks disturbed]
Gunther [motioning to Chandler] Um, one of you is over there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Hey. Where's Joey?
Chandler Joey ate my last stick of gum, so I killed him. Do you think that was wrong?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Whose little ball of paper is this?
Chandler Oh, it's mine. I wrote a note to myself, and then I realized I didn't need, so I balled it up...
[notices Monica's angry glare]
Chandler And now I wish I was dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross What are you doing?
Chandler Making chocolate milk. You want some?
Ross No thanks, I'm 29.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Chandler entered a Vanilla Ice look-alike contest and *won*!
Chandler Ross came fourth and cried!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Monica tells the others that she and Chandler won't have any more sex before the wedding]
Ross A no sex pact! I have one of those with every woman in America!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after settling a fight between Monica and Rachel]
Phoebe Hey, if we were in prison, you guys would be like my bitches.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross I guess I should have known... we'd be out somewhere, and a beautiful woman would go by, and Carol would go, "Ross, look at her." And I'd think, "My wife is cool."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler And this from the cry-for-help department: Are you wearing makeup?
Joey Yes, I am. As of today, I am officially Joey Tribbiani, actor slash model.
Chandler That's funny, 'cause I was thinking you look more like Joey Tribbiani, man slash woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Okay, some tricks of the trade. Now, I've never been able to cry as an actor, so if I'm in a scene where I have to cry, I cut a hole in my pocket, take a pair of tweezers, and just start pulling. Or ah, or, let's say I wanna convey that I've just done something evil. That would be the basic 'I have a fishhook in my eyebrow and I like it'
[Does it by raising one eyebrow, and showing off the pretend fishhook]
Joey Okay, let's say I've just gotten bad news, well all I do there is try and divide 232 by 13.
[looks all confused]
Joey And that's how it's done. Great soap opera acting tonight everybody, class dismissed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Hi.
Chandler You are not gonna believe what I did today.
Monica Well, clearly you didn't shower or shave.
Chandler I got good. I played this game all day and now I rule. They should change the name to Ms. Chandler.
[pause]
Chandler Although, I hope they don't.
Monica Wait a minute, you staid home all day playing Ms. Pacman, while I was at work like some kind of chump?
Chandler Yeah, and I got all the top ten scores and erased Phoebe off the board. High five!
Monica What is the matter with your hand?
Chandler Well, I've been playing for like eight hours. It'll loosen up, come on check out the scores. Oh, and also look at the initials, their dirty words.
Monica Chandler, why would you do that?
Chandler Because it's awesome.
Monica You think this is clever?
Chandler Well, they only give you three letters, so after A.S.S., it is a bit of a challenge.
Monica Wait a minute, this one's not dirty.
Chandler Well, it is, when you put it together with that one.
Monica Oh, well, if you don't clear this off, you wont be getting those from me. Ben's coming tomorrow over to play this game, this can't be there.
Chandler Come on, he wont even know what they mean.
Monica He's seven, not stupid.
Chandler Have you talked to him lately?
Monica All right, I'm just going to unplug it...
Chandler No, no, no, if you'll unplug it, then there will be nothing to show from my day. It would be like I was at work!
[Monica unplugs it]
Chandler Look at that, look at that, it's still there, this thing must have a primitive ROM chip!
Monica You gotta beat your scores.
Chandler With the claw?
Monica Fine, I'll do it. We gotta get this off the screen. Carol and Susan are still upset that you taught him "Pull my finger".
Chandler Pull my finger... my hand is messed up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Can I borrow your blue tie? Emma spit on mine.
Chandler Okay, but you'll have to give it back when I get a job. Of course, by then, ties will be obsolete and we'll all be wearing silver jumpsuits.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler Look, when Monica comes in, mention fire trucks.
Joey Why?
Chandler There's this guy at her work that she says is the funniest guy she ever met.
Joey How could she do that? She know being funny is your thing.
Chandler I know. So could you mention fire trucks when she comes in.
Joey I don't know. I'm not too good at memorizing lines.
Chandler [sarcastically] It's a good thing you don't have to do that for a living.
Joey I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joey has to sleep with a woman to get a part]
Joey I just don't think that I want it that way though, you know? I mean, let's say I do make it, all right? I'm always gonna look back and wonder if it was because of my talent or because of... y'know, the Little General.
Chandler Didn't you use to call it the Little Major?
Joey Yeah, but after Denise DeMarco, I had to promote it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ross is trying to cheer Chandler up who won't get out of his sweatpants]
Ross C'mon man, just take 'em off, just take 'em off and we'll have some fun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler I am an excellent secret keeper. I have kept all of out secrets.
Joey What secrets?
Chandler Oh no-no, Joey, I am not going to tell you because I am an excellent secret keeper.
[the girls walk away]
Joey You'll tell me later?
Chandler You already know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey [drinking a beer on the boat] Look at this clown. Just because he's got a bigger boat he thinks he can take up the whole river.
[yelling]
Joey Get out of the way jackass.
[to Rachel]
Joey Who names his boat Coast Guard anyway?
Rachel That is the Coast Guard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross If you're going to call me names, I would prefer Ross, the Divorce Force. It's just cooler.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Anyway, are you gonna get a handyman to install all this stuff?
Rachel No, I was going to do this all by myself.
Joey [laughs] You're gonna do it?
Rachel Yeah. Why, you don't think a woman can do this?
Joey Oh, women can. You... can't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross We were on a break!
Chandler Oh, my God! If you say that one more time, I'm going to break up with you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[a ritual to get rid of bad-boyfriend karma]
Phoebe Okay, now we need the sage branches and the sacramental wine.
Monica All I have is oregano and a Fresca.
Phoebe That's okay.
[Adds them]
Phoebe All right, now we need the semen of a righteous man.
Rachel OK, Pheebs, you know what? If we had that, we wouldn't be doing the ritual in the first place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[doing a crossword puzzle]
Ross Heating device.
Phoebe Radiator.
Ross Five letters.
Phoebe Rdatr.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey I don't get it. Why can't we use the same toothbrush? We use the same soap.
Chandler That's different. The toothbrush has been in my mouth.
Joey OK. But next time you're in the shower, think of the first place you're washing, and the last place I washed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [explaining to Mike's parents and friends her song] And then it goes back to the chorus, "Smelly cat, smelly cat, it's not your fault" and that's it.
[pause]
Phoebe I know you didn't ask but no-one had spoken for fourteen minutes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica What you guys don't understand is, for us, kissing is as important as any part of it.
Joey Yeah, right!... Y'serious?
Phoebe Oh, yeah!
Rachel Everything you need to know is in that first kiss.
Monica Absolutely.
Chandler Yeah, I think for us, kissing is pretty much like an opening act, y'know? I mean it's like the stand-up comedian you have to sit through before Pink Floyd comes out.
Ross Yeah, and-and it's not that we don't like the comedian, it's that-that... that's not why we bought the ticket.
Chandler The problem is, though, after the concert's over, no matter how great the show was, you girls are always looking for the comedian again, y'know? I mean, we're in the car, we're fighting traffic... basically just trying to stay awake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Oh. *Oh*. Thank God, most women don't even feel them.
Rachel Okay, no uterus, no opinion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross You know, we should probably ask the doctor if she even knows how to deliver a baby that's half human, half *pure evil*!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Joey, did you actually interview her before you asked her to move in?
Joey Of course I did.
Monica Well, what did you ask her?
Joey 'When can you move in?'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I may play the fool at times but I'm a little more than just a pretty blonde girl with an ass that won't quit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Hey Ben, you know what? When you were a baby, you and I used to do all sorts of stuff together, coz I was your daddy's girlfriend.
Ben But you're not anymore.
Rachel No, no we're not.
Ben Coz you and dad were on a break.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rachel complaining about her father]
Rachel Oh, it was horrible. He called me "young lady".
Chandler Ugh, I hate when my father calls me that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rachel doesn't take his advice]
Joey Fine. No one ever listens to me. If the package is this pretty, no one cares what's inside.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike Hanigan You're not gonna try and make me join a cult are you?
Ross No...
Mike Hanigan Oh okay. You just have that look.
Ross [to himself] Damn SuperCuts!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Are you sure you peed on the stick right?
Rachel How many ways are there to do that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler You rent out these tuxes to celebrities for award shows.
Rachel Yeah.
Chandler You mean these tuxes have been down the red carpet with people screaming "Wow. You look fabulous." at them?
Rachel Honey, could I recommend watching a little bit more "ESPN" and a little less "E."?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel I'm not someone who goes after a guy five minutes after he's divorced.
Monica No, you go after them five minutes before they get married...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey I am telling this to Rachel.
Monica No, Joey.
Joey Unless...
Chandler Unless what?
Joey Unless you name your first born after me.
Chandler What? Why?
Joey Because, I may never have kids. Somebody's gonna have to carry on my family name.
Chandler Your family name is Tribianni.
[pause]
Joey Oh ho ho. You almost had me there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler My dad slept with Mr. Gribaldi.
Monica Who's Mr. Gribaldi?
Chandler DOES IT MATTER?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nora Bing Hi, Chandler. This is Dennis. He's a great guy...
Nora Bing [softly] ... and a fantastic lover.
Chandler Hello, Dennis. Thank you for pleasing my mother so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[in Barbados, Rachel runs into Monica and Chandler's room in the morning and opens the curtains, it has been raining a lot]
Monica The sun is out!
Chandler [squinting in pain] Hey, remember when I had corneas?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Ooh-ooh-ooh. Are we opening presents?
Monica No. No. I shouldn't have even opened these. I mean I - Joey, I am out of control. Joey, you have to do me a favor. No matter what I say, no matter what I do, please do not let me open another present. Okay?
Joey Okay.
Monica Give me one more.
Joey Okay.
[hands her one]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Went to the store, sat on Santa's lap, asked him to bring my friends all kinds of crap. He said all you need is to write them a song. Now you haven't heard it yet, so don't try to sing along. No don't sing along. Monica, Monica, have a happy Hannukah. I saw Santa Claus, he said hello to Ross. And please tell Joey, Christmas will be snowy. And Rachel and Chandler... have a
[mumble]
Phoebe handlerrrrr.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Ok, look. You don't have to get married. We can just go home and take a shower. That's not so scary is it?
Chandler Depends on what you mean by "we".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[On living alone]
Joey I thought it'd be great, you know? have some time alone with my thoughts... turns out, I don't have as many thoughts as you'd think.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey [Joey is talking on the phone to the mom of a girl he met in the hospital who is in labour] Joey Tribianni
[pause]
Joey 25
[pause]
Joey Yeah I'm single
[pause]
Joey Actor... hello?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Heh. Let me get this straight. He got you to *beg* to sleep with him. He got you to say he *never* has to call you again. And he got you thinking this is a *great* idea?
Phoebe [weakly] Uh-huh.
Joey This man is my God!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Oh, honey. Don't get up. What do you need?
Phoebe Oh, no. Oh, nothing.
Rachel Come on. I am here to take care of you. What do you need? Anything.
Phoebe Okay, I have a wedgie.
Rachel Okay, that is all you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Could you close that window? My nipples could cut glass over here.
Phoebe Really? Mine get me out of tickets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey You two were having sex.
Monica No, we weren't.
Joey Yeah, you were. I can see it by the back of Chandler's hair.
[to Chandler]
Joey You are so lazy, can't you get on top for once?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Oh, really? Well, I guess Monica should know about Atlantic City.
Chandler Du-ude!
Monica What happened in Atlantic City?
Ross Well, Chandler and I are in a bar...
Chandler Did you not hear me say, "Du-ude"?
Ross ...and this girl is making eyes at Chandler, okay? So after a while he just goes over to her and, uh, after a minute or two, I see them kissing. Now, I know what you're thinking. Chandler's not the type of guy who just goes to bars and makes out with girls. And you're right. Chandler's not the type of guy just goes to bars and makes out with girls.
Monica You kissed a guy? Oh my God.
Chandler In my defense, it was dark and he was a very pretty guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe No, huh uh, no way, I'm sorry, not gonna happen.
Chandler Whoa, whoa, prom night flashback.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Chandler enters with a terrible hang-over]
Monica How ya doin'?
Chandler Well, my apartment's not there anymore because I drank it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel How about for a girl, Rain?
Ross Rain? "Hi, my name is Rain. I have my own kiln and my dress is made out of wheat."
Phoebe I know her!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[a beautiful women is checking out Chandler]
Phoebe [stands up] Ok, I need to get this right so give me a sec...
[clears throat and talks in a deep voice]
Phoebe Yo, dude. Eleven o'clock, totally hot babe checkin' you out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Va fa napoli.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross [leaning over and talking to Rachel's lap] I can't wait to play with you all day, and to hear your first words.
Phoebe [wide eyed] Why are you letting him talk to your crotch that way?
Rachel He's talking to the baby.
Phoebe Oh, that's good. Because when I heard, "I can't wait to hear your first words" I thought, "Boy that's some trick!"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey [thinking] OK, I have no feelings for Rachel. No feelings at all. She's just a friend. I mean, I might have had some feelings for her, but now they're all gone. All of them. As a matter of fact, I don't think I ever had feelings for Rachel.
[Rachel walks into the room]
Rachel Hey, sweetie.
Joey [thinking] I love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Chandler and Joey got two lawn chairs, a chick and a duck]
Chandler Could we BE more white trash?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Telling Rachel how to be sexy]
Joey There was this movie, "Footloose".
Chandler "Flashdance".
Joey Where this plumber chick...
Chandler She was a welder
Joey What, were you like *in* the movie?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Chandler. You're smoking again?
Chandler Well, yesterday I was smoking again, and today... I'm smoking still...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Chandler fell asleep, during Joey's movie. The credits roll, and Chandler wakes up]
Chandler Great show. Good work, Joey.
Joey You liked it?
Chandler Liked it? I loved it.
Joey What did you like best about it?
Chandler I liked... everything the whole show.
Joey What about the specifics?
Chandler Specifics? Specifics were the best part.
Joey What about the scene with the kangaroo?
Chandler I... I was surprised to see a kangaroo in a World War I epic.
Joey You fell asleep. There was no kangaroo. They didn't take any of my suggestions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Okay. Wait-wait-wait. Shhh.
[Bangs on her glass with a spoon to make a toast]
Monica Okay, umm, I just wanna say that... I love you guys so-so much and-and thank you for being here on my special night.
[Chandler clears his throat]
Monica Our special night. I mean it just wouldn't be my-our-our night, if you all weren't here to celebrate with me-us-Damnit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ross is walking down the aisle at Chandler and Monica's wedding]
Ross Wow. This is the first time I've walked down the aisle without the possibility of it ending in divorce.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler [after accidentally spitting out gum whilst trying to blow a bubble to "charm" Jill Goodacre]
[thinks]
Chandler Just reach over and pick it up...
[discreetly picks up gum from table and pops it back in mouth]
Chandler There we go! Good save! Now it's all good and you're... chewing someone else's gum. Oh, my God! Oh, my *God*!
[suddenly starts to gag]
Chandler And now you're choking.
Jill Goodacre [frowns] Are you okay?
[Chandler continues to choke and flashes a thumbs-up]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[to Ross]
Chandler You know if your not careful, you could not get married at all this year.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [Rachel's hormones are raging] She's going through her fourth month of pregnancy. Remember when I was in my fourth month?
Monica Yes, that was the Evander Holyfield period. You know, you were so hard up, you even came on to me.
Phoebe Did not!
Monica Yes, you did.
[puts on a seductive look]
Monica Listen, Phoebe, I could have had you if I had wanted you.
Phoebe Oh, yeah? Well, bring it on.
[blows Monica a kiss]
Rachel Guys! Stop it! This is even turning me on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler What? What? What is it? That she left you? That she likes women? That she left you for another woman that likes women?
Ross A little louder, okay? I think there's a man on the twelfth floor - in a COMA - who didn't hear you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel [upset] All right, well, if you must know... I had a traumatic... swing incident... when I was little.
Ross Seriously?
Rachel Yes, I was 4 years-old and I was on the swing and then all of a sudden my hair got tangled in the chain. And to get me out my mom had to - had to cut a big chunk of my hair.
[she starts crying]
Rachel And it was uneven for weeks.
Ross [sarcastically] And you made it through that? I wonder who's gonna play you in the movie.
Rachel Ok, fine. You can make fun of me. I do not want Emma going there.
[pause]
Rachel And I was thinking Claire Danes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joey enters wearing an elf costume. Chandler is in agony]
Chandler Too many jokes. Must mock Joey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross This is so exciting, I haven't seen my monkey in almost a year.
Chandler What, you never look down in the shower?
[pause]
Chandler Oh, please. I'm not allowed to make *one* joke in the monkey-is-penis genre?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Tribbiani [after smelling potpourri] Well, this is like summer in a bowl!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Oh, look. Ugly Naked Guy is decorating his Christmas tree. Wow, you should see the size of his Christmas balls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Mona doesn't know that Rachel is living with Ross]
Mona Listen, Rachel, I appreciate your situation but this is Valentine's Day. So, if you don't mind, would you please just go back home?
[Ross enters with his gift for Mona]
Rachel What are you talking about? I live here.
Ross [nervously gives Mona her present] Happy Valentine's Day.
[Mona stares angrily at Ross]
Ross Or, something to remember me by...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Why do you have to break up with her? Be a man. Just stop calling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Wow, you guys sure have a lot of books about being a lesbian.
Susan Well, you know, you have to take a course. Otherwise they don't let you do it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross I would date her but there is a big age difference.
Joey Well think about it when you're 90...
Ross I know, she'll be 80 and it won't be such a big difference.
Joey No. What I was gonna say is when you're 90 you'll still have the memory of what it was like to be with a 20-year-old.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross [receiving his Christmas gift] You got me a cola drink.
Chandler And a LEMON LIME.
Ross You shouldn't have. I feel like I should get you another sweater.
Joey And last but not least.
[Monica receives her gift]
Joey They're RIBBED FOR YOUR PLEASURE.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Charlotte? You know, with the web? She has babies, then she dies. It's like, "Hey, mom, welcome home from the hospital." THUD.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Wow, Joey, that's a steamy picture.
Joey Yeah, I know. The magazine said it was for my gay fans.
[winks at Ross]
Ross Why'd you wink at me?
Joey Don't look at me. You're the one who like the picture so much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reporter I like that. what's your name?
[pointing tape recorder at Pheobe]
Phoebe Pheobe. That's, P, as in Phoebe, H, as in heobe, O as in oebe, E, as in ebe, B, as in bebe, and E as in... Ello there mate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler You know, I'm really glad we decided not to sleep together before the wedding.
Monica Me too.
Chandler You know, I was, uh, thinking. If you and I had a big fight and broke up for a few hours...
Monica Yeah?
Chandler Technically we could have sex again. So, what do you think... bossy and domineering?
Monica The wedding's off, sloppy and immature.
[they get up]
Monica Oh, wait. We can't, my cousin Cassie is in the guest room.
Chandler Well, get rid of her, obsessive and shrill.
Monica Shrill? The wedding's back on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Buffay Jr. My sister's having my baby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler All right. You guys don't have to stop having fun just 'cause I'm here. You don't have to feel bad, either. Kathy didn't cheat on all of you...
[to Joey]
Chandler Well, except you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Well, I'm a pacifist. But, when the revolution comes, I'll destroy all of you.
[pause]
Phoebe Except for you, Joey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Hey, just so you know: it's *not* that common, it *doesn't* "happen to every guy, " and it *is* a big deal!
Chandler [pointing] I *knew* it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joey and Chandler apartment has been robbed]
Joey Aw, man. He took the five of spades.
[looks through deck]
Joey No, here it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Come on Ross, you're a paleontologist, dig a little deeper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel You didn't finish reading it?
Ross It was 5:30 in the morning, and you had rambled on for eighteen pages - front and back!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler The only way I would've said six would have been if I had said, "Let's meet at seven, not at six."
Monica The only way I would've said seven, would have been if I had said, 'Wow, my boyfriend is such a wiseass... Seven!'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey [during Ross's speech, Joey laughs every time he hears 'homo erectus'] Ha, Ha, he said 'erectus'.
[notices Rachel is also laughing]
Joey Erectus?
Rachel [stifling laugh] No, 'homo'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susie How come all I can think about is putting that ice in my mouth and licking you all over?
Chandler Because I went to an all-boys high school and God is making up for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[talking about Ralph Lauren]
Joey I hate his underwear. one time I brought a pair marked XS and let me tell you there's no room for anything excess in there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross [holding a bottle of champagne] Gunther, six glasses!
Gunther [hopeful] Six? You want me to join you?
Ross Oh, I thought Joey was here. Five will be fine.
[Gunther walks away disappointed]
Ross Boy I'm gonna get spit in my coffee, now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Today is Mike and my one year anniversary.
Rachel Oh! What's it the anniversary of? Your first date? Your first kiss? The first time you had sex?
Phoebe Yeah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler All right, look if you absolutely have to tell her the truth, at least wait until the timing's right. And that's what deathbeds are for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Monica and Richard are about to tell Monica's parents about their relationship]
Monica Can't we tell your parents first?
Richard They're both dead.
Monica Oh, you are *so* lucky.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross [clinks wine glass] Uhh, excuse me. If I could have everybody's attention. I'm Ross Geller.
Jack Geller DR. Ross Geller.
Ross Dad... Please. Anyway, as I was saying, I'm Dr. Ross Geller...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gunther Hey buddy, this is a family place. Put the mouse back in the house.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Hey, Pheebs, you gonna have the rest of that Pop-Tart? Pheebs?
Phoebe Does anyone want the rest of this Pop-Tart?
Ross Hey, I might.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler ...And I'm not sure about this actor guy, because when he left a message and he heard my name "Chandler Bing", he said "Woah! Short message!"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica This has been like my dream ever since I got my first Easy-Bake Oven and opened "Easy Monica's Bakery".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I remember the day I got my first paycheck. There was a cave-in in one of the mines, and eight people were killed.
Monica Wow, you - you worked in a mine?
Phoebe No, I worked in a Dairy Queen. Why?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler [Monica thinks their maid stole her pants and bra] Monica, come on do you really think that she would steal from us, then come back and wear it right in front of you?
Monica Don't you see? It's the PERFECT crime!
Chandler [acting as outraged as her] She must have been planning this for years!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Ok, Joey, we'll do it one more time. Don't forget the rules -heads I win, tails you lose.
Joey Just flip the coin!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe A person's wedding is important. And especially to me. OK? I didn't have a graduation party. And I didn't go to Prom. And I spent my sweet sixteen being chased round a tyre yard by an escaped mental patient who in his own words wanted to "kill me, or whatever." So I deserve a real celebration and I am not gonna let some sweaty little man make me feel badly about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Pheebs, you wanna help?
Phoebe Oh, I wish I could, but I don't want to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Joey told Rachel he loved her, she told him her boss wanted to buy her baby in order to make things less awkward]
Rachel Joey, I'm really sorry that I lied to you. I was just trying to make things...
Joey I know. I know.
Rachel It kinda worked. I mean you know, I don't know about you but I haven't thought about our thing since all this.
Joey Hey you're right. Yeah, it's kinda been like us again a little bit.
Rachel Yeah I know. I miss that.
Joey Me too. I mean I... haven't thought at all about how I put myself out there and said all that stuff and how you didn't feel the same way about me and-and how it was really awkward.
[long, awkward pause]
Rachel My gynecologist tried to kill me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross I think it'll be a boy.
Phoebe I think it'll be a girl.
Ross Phoebe, you thought Ben would be a girl.
Phoebe Have you seen him throw a ball?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Dude, stop talkin' crazy and make us some tea!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross I figured after work, I'd pick up a bottle of wine, go over there, and try to... woo her.
Chandler Hey, you know what you should do? Take her back to the 1800's when that phrase was last used.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Pack your things, we're going to Vegas.
Chandler You mean, we're just gonna elope? This is great. We're gonna save so much money. And, no more pain-in-the-ass planning.
[Monicas stares at him]
Chandler Oh, we're not going to elope. We have so much money, could our wedding please be bigger?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel [walking out of the bathroom] Mon, I'm gonna to check my messages.
Chandler And you thought of that in there?
Monica Well, nature called and she wanted to see who else did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross [to his parents] Look, I, uh- I realize you guys have been wondering what exactly happened between Carol and me, and, so, well, here's the deal. Carol's a lesbian. She's living with a woman named Susan. She's pregnant with my child, and she and Susan are going to raise the baby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rachel is trying to stall Monica from getting ready]
Rachel I'll just become a lesbian
Monica Any woman would be lucky to have you
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Did you just smell my hair?
Pete No.
Monica Oh my God, you still have feelings for me, don't you?
Pete No I don't.
Monica None at all?
Pete Okay I love you, is that so wrong?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica [about Chandler's mother's new boyfriend] So, how did you two meet?
Nora Bing Well, actually, it's a funny story...
Chandler Funny, "ha ha"? Or, funny-
[makes a gun with his hand and pretends to blow his brains out]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Looking through the ads in a newspaper]
Monica There are no jobs for me.
Joey Wait, here's one. Um, would you be willing to cook naked?
Monica There's an ad for a naked chef?
Joey No. But if you'd be willing to COOK naked, you might be willing to DANCE naked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica I'll never have a first kiss again.
Phoebe You'll have a last kiss.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [singing] Jingle bitch screwed me over. Go to hell jingle whore. Go to hell, go to hell, go to hell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Tribbiani You don't put words in people's mouths, you put *turkey* in people's mouths!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Chandler, you're panicking!
Chandler Uh huh! Join me, won't you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Upon learning he must move far away and commute to work]
Ross Why, it's like I've been given the gift of time.
Chandler That's great. Last year I got the gift of space. We should get together and make a continuum.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey [to Ross] Forget about Rachel. Go to China, eat Chinese food.
Chandler Of course there they'd just call it food.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Ross, have you ever been beaten up before?
Ross Yeah, sure.
Joey By someone besides Monica?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [sings] Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you? / Smelly cat, smelly cat, it's not your fault!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel [Phoebe looks sad after finding out Joey's girlfriend, Kristin, was just a loner and not looking for a serious relationship, when Rachel and Phoebe wanted their relationship to work.] Well, I guess it wasn't Cupid that brought her here after all.
Phoebe No, just another regular flying dwarf.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benjamin Hobart If you say yes, I'm serious, if you say no, I'm joking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ross looking at Monica's legs]
Ross Wow.
Chandler Hey stop staring at my wife's legs. No, no, stop staring at your sister's legs
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jack knows that Richard is dating a younger woman, but doesn't know that it's actually Monica]
Jack Geller Come on, tell us.
Jack's friend Yeah. Is she really 20?
Richard I'm not telling you guys anything.
Jack Geller Come on, Rich. It's my birthday, let me live vicariously.
Ross Dad, you really don't want to do that.
Jack Geller Ahh, what's a little mid-life crisis between friends?
Richard Jack, would you let it go?
Jack Geller Look, I know what you're going through. When I turned 50 I got my Porsche. You... you got your own speedster.
Richard Guys, seriously, it's not like that.
Jack Geller Tell you what, maybe one of these weekends you can borrow the car and I could...
Ross Dad, I beg you not to finish that sentence.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[on thanksgiving day]
Chandler So, when's the big game gonna start?
Phoebe You don't have to do that, Ross and Joey aren't here, you can watch the parade.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler Ding dong, the psycho's gone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe There was a crooked man, who had a crooked smile, who lived in a shoe, for a... while...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel I've never asked a guy out before.
Phoebe You've never asked a guy out?
Rachel No. Have you?
Phoebe Thousands of times. That doesn't make me sound too good, does it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Oh, yeah. Go for it man, jump off the high dive, stare down the barrel of the gun, pee into the wind.
Chandler Yeah, Joe, I assure you if I'm staring down the barrel of a gun, I'm pretty much peeing every which way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Chandler and Joey emerge from the bathroom after hiding from a fight between Ross and Monica]
Chandler That was pretty intense, huh?
Joey Yeah. Hey, I hope Ross didn't think that we just went in there because we were uncomfortable being out here.
Chandler I hope he did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler You wanna tell secrets? Okay. In college, Ross used to wear leg warmers.
Ross All right. Chandler entered a Vanilla Ice look-a-like contest and won.
Chandler Ross came in fourth and cried.
Ross Chandler got drunk one night and slept with the woman who cleaned our dorm.
Chandler That was you.
Ross Whatever dude. You kissed a guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Joey doesn't share food!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Everyone is eating dinner at a fancy restaurant. Joey, Phoebe, and Rachel don't want to order something expensive because they can't afford it]
Rachel I will have the uh,
[whispers]
Rachel side salad.
Waiter [whispers] And what will that be on the side of?
Rachel Uh, I don't know. Why don't you put it right here next to my water?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Okay, I've got a leg, three breasts, and a wing.
Chandler How do you find clothes that fit?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler Hey, you guys in the living room all know what you want to do. You know, you have goals. You have dreams. I don't have a dream.
Ross Ah, the lesser known "I Don't Have a Dream" speech.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica I am so jealous.
Rachel You guys are really just right there.Aren't you?
Chandler Yes... Right where?
Monica The beginning, where it's all sex and talking and sex and talking...
Chandler Yeah you gotta love the talking.
Monica And the sex?
Chandler Alright we hadn't have sex yet. Okay. What's the big deal? This is special. I want our love to grow before moving to the next level.
Rachel Oh, Chandler, that is so nice.
Ross That is really nice... Lying! No way is that the reason.
Rachel Why? Just because you're not mature enough to understand something like that?
Chandler He's right. I'm totally lying.
Monica Then what is it?
Chandler Kathy's last boyfriend was Joey.
Ross And you're afraid you won't be able to fill his shoes?
Chandler No. I'm afraid I won't be able to make love as well as him.
Ross I was going for the metaphor.
Chandler Yes and I was saying the actual words.
Monica Big deal. So Joey has had a lot of girlfriends. That doesn't mean he's great in bed.
Chandler We share a wall. So either is great in bed, or she just liked to agree with him a lot.
Monica With you it's gonna be different. The sex is gonna be great because you guys are in love.
Chandler Yeah?
Ross Just go for it Chandler.
Monica Monica, Rachel: Yeah you should.
Chandler All right. All right. I'll sleep with my girlfriend. But I'm just doing it for you guys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler Hey, you know, I have had it with you guys and your "cancer" and your "emphysema" and your "heart disease." The bottom line is smoking is cool and you know it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler Can you see my nipples through this shirt?
Rachel No, but don't worry. I'm sure they're still there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey What? You made a bet. A bet is a bet. You bet on a bet, and if you lose you lose the bet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after observing a short fight between Rachel and Ross]
Phoebe That's it? "We were on a break." "No we weren't." What happened to you two?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Miller [they are doing a scene] I have a question about this scene.
The Director Yes?
Kate Miller Well, I don't understand why Adrienne's attracted to Victor.
[Joey plays Victor, she plays Adrienne]
The Director Peel the onion. First of all, he's good-looking.
Joey Yeah.
Kate Miller I think my character's gonna need a little bit more of a reason than that.
Joey Oh, hey, how about this one? It says so in the script! Y'know, I don't know why my character likes you either, I mean, it says in the script here that you're a bitch.
Kate Miller It does not say that in the script.
Joey It does in mine!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe You still love Rachel.
Ross No, I don't.
Phoebe You got married to her.
Ross In Vegas. I was so drunk, I could've married Joey.
Phoebe [angry] Hey. You could do a lot worse than Joey Tribianni.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Look, Joey feels really bad for what happened. He thinks you hate him. He wants to move to Vermont.
Ross I don't hate him. It's just... You know what, I'll go talk to him. It's not his fault.
Monica Thank you. He already asked me where he could exchange his dollars for Vermont money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica [to everybody] We have to talk.
Phoebe Oh, I'm getting a deja-vous. All right no I'm not.
Monica All right, we have to talk.
Phoebe There it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica You broke a little girl's leg?
Ross I know. I feel horrible. Okay.
Chandler [reading the paper] Says here that a Muppet got whacked on Sesame Street last night.
[to Ross]
Chandler Where exactly were you around ten-ish?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Can you help me fold these napkins?
Phoebe Sure.
Monica I'm gonna go across the hall and check on the yams.
[Notices the way Pheobe is folding the napkins]
Monica No... no honey... Not like that, we're not a barn dance. You wanna fold them like swans like I showed you at Christmas, remember?
Phoebe Yeah. It all came screaming back to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey [after talking about Chandler being picky with girls] Chandler, I understand you. I mean, this one time, I went out with this girl, she had the biggest Adam's apple!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ross is about to tell Rachel that he loves her before she leaves for Paris, but Gunther walks up to her first]
Gunther I... I know you're leaving tonight, but I just have to tell you. I love you. I... I don't know if that changes your plans at all, but I thought you should know.
Rachel Gunther... Oh... I love you too. Probably not in the same way, but I do. And, and when I'm in a café, having coffee, or I see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I'll think of you. Aw.
[kisses him on the cheek]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Janice It's a small world after all.
Chandler Yeah. And I still don't get bumped into Beyonce!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Didn't the chick and the duck di...
Phoebe -ve, dive. Yeah, they dove. Head first into fun on the farm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel You gotta come with me!
Phoebe Come where?
Rachel Wherever I go! Come on! You and me. We'll... we'll start a new group! We're the best ones!
Phoebe Okay, but try and get Joey, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey She's so great. She kisses like my mom cooks.
Monica I am so glad you said "cooks".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel I mean, is that woman capable of talking about anything else but sex?
Joey Yeah sure. Well, you know earlier she was talking about geography.
Monica Joey, she was listing the countries she's done it in.
Joey Well, I think we all learned something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Phoebe thinks Joey has a crush on her]
Phoebe Look, Joey, I know about your feelings.
Joey Oh, you do?
Phoebe Yeah, and I don't think it could happen.
Joey I know. I mean it's not just my friend Rachel, it's my pregnant with Ross's child friend Rachel.
Phoebe Uhh... Yeah, Rachel, I mean you two are friends.
[under her breath]
Phoebe Kick me in the stomach why don't you.
Joey What?
Phoebe Nothing. You know, maybe it's just a crush, it doesn't mean you love her.
Joey You think?
Phoebe Yeah. I mean I've had them for you guys... except for Ross and Chandler. I'm sure you had them for us before, right?
Joey No, not really.
Phoebe [under her breath] Throw me a friggin' bone here, will ya?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Ooh, I'm a man. Ooh, I have a penis. Ooh, I have to win money to exert my power over women.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel How do we end up with these jerks? We're good people.
Monica Maybe we're like some kind of magnets.
Phoebe I know I am. That's why I can't wear a digital watch.
Monica There's more beer right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[talking about engagement presents for Monica and Chandler]
Rachel Oh, y'know what you should get 'em? One of those little uh, portable CD players.
Monica Oh, I already have one.
Phoebe Not unless someone borrowed it and left it at the gynecologist.
Rachel Yeah, and-and-and by someone, she means Joey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Referring to Janice]
Chandler How can I dump this woman on Valentine's Day?
Joey I don't know. You dumped her on New Year's.
Chandler Oh man. In my next life I'm comin' back as a toilet brush.
[Janice enters Central Perk]
Janice [to Chandler] Hello Funny Valentine.
Chandler Hello, Just Janice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Monica and Chandler come back from London]
Phoebe Oh, my god. You had sex.
Monica No, we didn't.
Phoebe [to Chandler] I know YOU didn't, I'm saying she did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Do you practice losing at the Grammys too?
Rachel No, at the Grammys, I always win.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey And you call yourself an accountant?
Chandler ...No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler I'm thinking of having an affair with your wife! Oh, you know what, I just did!
Joey Really?
Chandler No, freak show! She's fictional!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Yeah, well, word of advice: Bring back the comedian. Otherwise next time you're gonna find yourself sitting at home, listening to that album alone.
Joey [pause] ... Are we still talking about sex?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Chandler, it's okay. You don't have to be so macho all the time.
Chandler I'm not macho.
Monica You're right. I don't know what I was thinking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler Look, Ross, you gotta understand, between us we haven't had a relationship that has lasted longer than a Mento. You, however have had the love of a woman for four years. Four years of closeness and sharing at the end of which she ripped your heart out, and that is why we don't do it. I don't think that was my point.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Chandler's drunk from having jello shots]
Monica Stick out your tongue.
Chandler Take off your shirt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[about Ross being in love with Rachel]
Phoebe This is big. No this is huge. No this is like really really... all right what's bigger than huge?
Joey Uh, this?
Phoebe Yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Hey Mon, I got a question for you.
Monica Okay, for the bizillionth time, yes I see other women in the shower at the gym, and no I don't look.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[At a soap opera awards show, Joey accepted an award on an absent actress' behalf]
Rachel Joey, you can't steal an award.
Joey I'm not stealing it. I'm accepting it on her behalf.
Rachel You don't even know what behalf means.
Joey I know what it means. It's a verb. As in, I behalfing it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe What happens to the old Christmas trees?
Joey They go into the chipper.
Phoebe Why do I get the feeling that's not as happy as it sounds?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica I can't believe my dad saw us having sex. He didn't make it to one of my piano recitals, but this he sees.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey They want me to do frontal nudity. I can't do that. My grandmother's gonna see that movie.
Phoebe Well, grandma's gonna have to get in line.
[winks at Joey]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ross's hand is in a cast and he is struggling to write something down]
Joey Hey, do you need any help?
Ross Why, does it look like I'm having trouble with my mis-shapened claw?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel [upon receiving her first paycheck] Who's FICA? Why is he getting all my money?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel How do you expect me to grow if you won't let me blow?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Sting's pen...
[as she puts it in her purse]
Phoebe ... that he gave to Phoebe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler What are you guys like a gang or something?
[Joey whispers to Rachel]
Joey Yeah, we are.
[Rachel whispers to Joey]
Rachel We're the Cobras.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica What about friends of your grandmother's? Wouldn't they have the recipe?
Phoebe Well, you know I may have relatives in France who would know. My grandmother said she got the recipe from her grandmother,
[trying to pronounce her name in French]
Phoebe Nestlé Toulouse.
Monica What was her name?
Phoebe [again trying to pronounce it in French] Nestlé Toulehouse.
Monica Nestle Toll House?
Phoebe Oh, you Americans always butcher the French language.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey How come we don't have jam at our place?
Chandler Because the kids need shoes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Rachel won't talk to me. She won't even let me in the apartment.
Phoebe Hmmm, I wonder why, pervert?
Ross I'm not a pervert.
Phoebe Please, that's the pervert motto. They have you raise your right hand, put your left hand in your pants and say that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross So, uh, how long are you going to punish him?
Joey Five years.
Ross You've sentenced him?
Joey Hey, don't do the crime if you can't do the time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Thank you for my beautiful earrings, they're perfect. I love you.
Ross Oh, now you can exchange them if you want, okay?
Rachel Now I love you even more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey I'm a Tribianni! And this is what we do! We may not be great thinkers, or great leaders, we may not be able to run very fast but God Dammit we can eat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rachel, Phoebe and Joey have just found out that Chandler, Ross and Monica went to an after party with Hootie and the Blowfish]
Phoebe What's on your neck?
Monica That? That would be the work of a Blowfish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Chandler is caught smoking]
Phoebe Oh, I can't believe you. You've been so good, for three years.
Chandler And this- is my reward.
Ross Hold on a second, all right? Just think about what you went through the last time you quit.
Chandler Okay, so this time I won't quit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel [after winning a hand of poker. sing-song to Ross] I have got your money, and you'll never see it, and your fly's still open
[pause]
Rachel ha, I made you look.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Hi...
Joey Pfft... This guy says, "Hello, " I wanna kill myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler Goodbye, you fruit drying psychopath.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Because women never like Joey. You know, I hear he's a virgin?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[pounding a scone]
Ross Stupid British snack food.
Chandler Did they teach you that in your anger management class?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Tribbiani [upon hearing Ross doesn't want to go to the movies with him] Come on, man! Tom Hanks! Meg Ryan! They get mail!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross My dad wanted to know if you wanted to play racquetball with us.
Monica Wow. That's great. Dad must really like you, he doesn't ask just anyone to play.
Ross Yeah and he didn't really ask for you, he asked for Chancy, I assumed he meant you.
Chandler Well, did-did you correct him?
Ross No, I-I thought it would be more fun this way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eddie [Chandler just asked him to move out] This is kinda out of the blue, isn't it?
Chandler No, no, no. This isn't out of the blue. This is smack dab in the middle of the blue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel You don't just flit off to Vermont as soon as you meet someone.
Monica You flitted off to Vail as soon as you met Barry.
Rachel For once, could you not just remember every little thing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe We can be guys. Come on, let us be guys.
Chandler You don't want to be guys, you'd be all hairy and you wouldn't live as long.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Hey, I got something for you.
Chandler What's this?
Joey Eight hundred and twelve bucks.
Chandler Well, I don't know what Big Leon told you but it's an even thousand if you want me for the whole night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Cool. "Urkel" in Spanish is "Urkel."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[When asked if he knows anything about chicks]
Chandler Fowl? No. Women?... No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Chandler's trying to quit smoking]
Chandler Eww, Lambchop. How old is that sock? If I had a sock in my hand for thirty years it'd be talking too.
Ross Okay, I think it's time to change someone's nicotine patch.
[does so]
Chandler [deadpan] Ooh, I'm alive with pleasure now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Phoebe and her ex-boyfriend David meet again after a few years of being apart]
Phoebe You got a haircut.
David Yeah, well, I got like, thirty of 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Hey, you know, you could always visit him.
Phoebe Oh, right, like they're going to let me have a passport?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler Stay... stay. Good fake dog.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Are you sure that on some level you don't want to take off my bra?
Joey I don't have another level!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Hey, can we turn on the TV? I think it's raining outside.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I think the most romantic song is the one that Elton John wrote for that guy from "who's the Boss?"
Monica Which one was that?
Phoebe You know, uh, "Hold me closer, Tony Danza... ".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jill Green All right, I'm leaving. Because I'm not going to spend one more day with someone whose out to sabotage my every move. That's you Rachel.
Rachel Yeah, I got that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Well, I'm sorry if I'm not a middle-aged black woman. And I'm also sorry if sometimes I go to the wrong audition.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe A plate of brownies once told me a Limerick.
Chandler Let me ask you, Phoebe: were these "funny brownies"?
Phoebe Not particularly. Although I do think they had pot in them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joey has to keep everyone in his apartment]
Judy Geller Well, we'll get going.
Jack Geller Bye.
[both leave]
Monica Hey. How come they get to leave?
Joey Hey, Jack is a great man. He fought for our country.
Monica No, he didn't. He pretended to be a Quaker to get out of Korea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel I've never been to an analyst!
Phoebe And it shows.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joey is making marinara sauce and filling every container possible with it. Chandler enters]
Chandler Whoa, whoa, so I'm guessing you didn't get the part... or Italy called and said it was hungry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Oh, I gotta go, kids... I got Lamaze class.
Chandler Oh! And I got Earth Science but I'll catch you in gym?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Janice Chandler Bing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe It's raining. I don't like to fly in the rain.
Joey Oh, I'm going to go for a walk in the rain.
Rachel Oh... me too!
Phoebe Huh! I bet they're doing it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross No divorces in '99!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica [about the erogenous zones] Now, most guys will hit uh, 1-2-3 and then go to 7 and set up camp.
Chandler That-that's bad?
Rachel Well if you go to Disneyland, you don't spend the whole day on the Materhorn.
Chandler Well you might if it were anything like 7.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel God, this is funny, look, this is a picture of one Halloween where she dressed up as a bride.
[shows Phoebe the picture]
Rachel And look, she made me carry her train, which was weird because I was Wonder Woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monica Wow. You're a really good kisser.
Chandler Well, I have kissed more than four women.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler [taking duck out in the hallway] Now you stay out here and you think about what you did.
Ross That's a duck.
Chandler That's a bad duck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler I got a job in advertising. Well, not a paying job. More of an internship. But, they hire people they like.
Joey Yeah, we got interns on "Days of Our Lives".
Chandler Yeah, it's the same thing... except, less sex with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross All right, I'll tell you why you're a bad driver. You're fast and irresponsible.
Rachel Well, excuse me but in high school that made me head cheerleader.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[advising Ross about Rachel]
Joey You waited too long and now you're in "The Friend Zone".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Janice Goodnight my Bing-a-ling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Quit being so "testosterony".
Chandler ...The real San Francisco treat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chandler Where is Ross at? Hasn't he checked out yet?
Monica Are you kidding me? It's not 11:00 yet that means Ross still has 11 mins to check out of the hotel, and Ross has NEVER checked out of a hotel early.
Rachel Oh yeah that's right. One time Ross and I were at a hotel and we got a late check out... Ross was so happy it was the best sex we ever had!
Phoebe Ohhhhhhh!
Rachel That is until he screamed out RADISON at the end.
Phoebe Yeah that'll kill it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross So, uh, what did the insurance company say?
Chandler Oh, they said uh, "You don't have insurance here so stop calling us."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔