[Ross is trying to talk Rachel's boss into giving her her job back so she won't go to Paris; Mr. Zelner has a son who is also named Ross]

Ross Does little Ross like dinosaurs by any chance?

Mr. Zelner Yeah, they're all he talks about, why?

Ross How would he like to come with me to the Museum of Natural History after everyone else has left, just the two of us, and he can touch anything he wants.

[Mr. Zelner looks shocked]