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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lauren Tom
Lauren Tom
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Tom
Lauren Tom
Lauren Tom
Date of Birth
4 August 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
156 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.8
Futurama
(1999)
8.5
Rick and Morty
(2013)
8.0
Batman Beyond
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2022
2021
2013
2008
2004
2003
1999
1994
1993
All
13
Films
8
TV Shows
5
Actress
13
6.8
One True Loves
One True Loves
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Dragons: The Nine Realms
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
8.5
Rick and Morty
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
4.3
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita)
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita) / Immigrants - Jóska menni Amerika
Animation
2008, USA / Hungary
Watch trailer
6.3
In Good Company
In good company
Comedy
2004, USA
6.2
Mulan II
Mulan II
Comedy, Animation, Family, Musical
2004, USA
7.7
Teen Titans
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2003, USA
6.9
Bad Santa
Bad Santa
Crime, Comedy
2003, USA
Watch trailer
8
Batman Beyond
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1999, USA
8.8
Futurama
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1999, USA
6.6
When a Man Loves a Woman
When A Man Loves A Woman
Drama, Romantic
1994, USA
5.7
Mr. Jones
Mr. Jones
Drama
1993, USA
7.7
The Joy Luck Club
The Joy Luck Club
Drama
1993, USA / China
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