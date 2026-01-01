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Kinoafisha TV Shows Friends Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Friends"

Music from "Friends" All info
Friends (Music from the TV Series)
Friends (Music from the TV Series) 13 tracks. The Rembrandts, Hootie & The Blowfish, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Lou Reed, k.d. lang, Barenaked Ladies, R.E.M., Paul Westerberg, Pretenders, Grant Lee Buffalo, Joni Mitchell
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 I'll Be There for You (TV Version) The Rembrandts / Phil Solem 1:32
2 I Go Blind Hootie & The Blowfish / Neil Osborne 3:09
3 Good Intentions Toad the Wet Sprocket 4:27
4 You'll Know You Were Loved Lou Reed 2:29
5 Sexuality k.d. lang 4:14
6 Shoe Box Barenaked Ladies / Steven Page 2:58
7 It's a Free World Baby R.E.M. / Peter Buck 6:02
8 Sunshine Paul Westerberg 2:24
9 Angel of the Morning Pretenders / Chip Taylor 5:16
10 In My Room Grant Lee Buffalo 2:42
11 Big Yellow Taxi (Traffic Jam Mix) Joni Mitchell 4:50
12 Stain Yer Blood Paul Westerberg 4:02
13 I'll Be There for You (Long Version) The Rembrandts / Phil Solem 5:36
Listen to songs from "Friends" (1994) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Friends" in different languages are free for listening online.
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