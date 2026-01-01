Friends (Music from the TV Series) 13 tracks. The Rembrandts, Hootie & The Blowfish, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Lou Reed, k.d. lang, Barenaked Ladies, R.E.M., Paul Westerberg, Pretenders, Grant Lee Buffalo, Joni Mitchell Listen

Title Artist Time 1 I'll Be There for You (TV Version) The Rembrandts / Phil Solem 1:32 2 I Go Blind Hootie & The Blowfish / Neil Osborne 3:09 3 Good Intentions Toad the Wet Sprocket 4:27 4 You'll Know You Were Loved Lou Reed 2:29 5 Sexuality k.d. lang 4:14 6 Shoe Box Barenaked Ladies / Steven Page 2:58 7 It's a Free World Baby R.E.M. / Peter Buck 6:02 8 Sunshine Paul Westerberg 2:24 9 Angel of the Morning Pretenders / Chip Taylor 5:16 10 In My Room Grant Lee Buffalo 2:42 11 Big Yellow Taxi (Traffic Jam Mix) Joni Mitchell 4:50 12 Stain Yer Blood Paul Westerberg 4:02 13 I'll Be There for You (Long Version) The Rembrandts / Phil Solem 5:36

Listen to songs from "Friends" (1994) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Friends" in different languages are free for listening online.