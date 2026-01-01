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About
Filmography
Maggie Wheeler
Maggie Wheeler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Wheeler
Maggie Wheeler
Maggie Wheeler
Date of Birth
7 August 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.6
Archer
(2009)
8.6
Friends
(1994)
Filmography
7.4
Dog Man
Dog Man
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Perception
Drama, Crime
2012, USA
7.6
Hot in Cleveland
Comedy
2010, USA
8.6
Archer
Comedy, Action
2009, USA
8.2
Californication
Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2005, USA
6.7
Barbie of Swan Lake
Barbie of Swan Lake
Animation, Family
2003, USA
6.6
The Parent Trap
The Parent Trap
Family, Comedy, Drama
1998, USA
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