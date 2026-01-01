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Maggie Wheeler
Maggie Wheeler Maggie Wheeler
Kinoafisha Persons Maggie Wheeler

Maggie Wheeler

Maggie Wheeler

Date of Birth
7 August 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
Archer 8.6
Archer (2009)
Friends 8.6
Friends (1994)

Filmography

Dog Man 7.4
Dog Man Dog Man
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Perception 7.6
Perception
Drama, Crime 2012, USA
Hot in Cleveland 7.6
Hot in Cleveland
Comedy 2010, USA
Archer 8.6
Archer
Comedy, Action 2009, USA
Californication 8.2
Californication
Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2005, USA
Barbie of Swan Lake 6.7
Barbie of Swan Lake Barbie of Swan Lake
Animation, Family 2003, USA
The Parent Trap 6.6
The Parent Trap The Parent Trap
Family, Comedy, Drama 1998, USA
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