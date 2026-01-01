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Filmography
Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson
Date of Birth
29 March 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Actress
Height
183 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.6
Friends
(1994)
7.2
The Mirror Has Two Faces
(1996)
7.2
The Edge
(1997)
Filmography
5.5
Batman & Robin
Batman And Robin
Comedy, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
1997, USA / Great Britain
7.2
The Edge
The Edge
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Drama
1997, USA
4.9
If Lucy Fell
If Lucy Fell
Comedy, Romantic
1996, USA
7.2
The Mirror Has Two Faces
The Mirror Has Two Faces
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1996, USA
8.6
Friends
Comedy, Romantic
1994, USA
6
Sirens
Sirens
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1994, Australia
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