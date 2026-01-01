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Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson Elle Macpherson
Kinoafisha Persons Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson

Date of Birth
29 March 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Actress
Height
183 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Friends 8.6
Friends (1994)
The Mirror Has Two Faces 7.2
The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)
The Edge 7.2
The Edge (1997)

Filmography

Batman & Robin 5.5
Batman & Robin Batman And Robin
Comedy, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 1997, USA / Great Britain
The Edge 7.2
The Edge The Edge
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Drama 1997, USA
If Lucy Fell 4.9
If Lucy Fell If Lucy Fell
Comedy, Romantic 1996, USA
The Mirror Has Two Faces 7.2
The Mirror Has Two Faces The Mirror Has Two Faces
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1996, USA
Friends 8.6
Friends
Comedy, Romantic 1994, USA
Sirens 6
Sirens Sirens
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1994, Australia
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