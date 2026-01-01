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Elementary
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Elementary (2013)
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"Elementary" cast
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Jonny Lee Miller
Sherlock Holmes
Lucy Liu
Dr. Joan Watson
Jon Michael Hill
Detective Marcus Bell
Aidan Quinn
Talia Balsam
Elizabeth Marvel
Ashlie Atkinson
Christian Campbell
Sean Pertwee
Lynn Collins
Heather Burns
Garret Dillahunt
Natalie Dormer
Laura Benanti
Troy Garity
Mather Zickel
Peter Gerety
Aleksa Palladino
Rhys Ifans
Bruce Altman
Ato Essandoh
Ralph Brown
Ron Canada
Sarah Wynter
Chris Bauer
Roger Rees
Jeremy Shamos
Bill Irwin
Danielle Nicolet
Stephen Tyrone Williams
Scott Cohen
Ronald Guttman
Jeremy Davidson
Faran Tahir
Robert Stanton
Olivia d'Abo
Michael Gaston
Frankie Faison
Vincent Curatola
Jeremy Jordan
William Sadler
Cara Buono
Tim Guinee
Jim Norton
Mike Starr
Shiri Appleby
Richard Masur
Judith Ivey
Margaret Colin
Glenn Fitzgerald
Eric Sheffer Stevens
Phyllis Somerville
Emily Bergl
Bill Sage
Rufus Wright
Danny Mastrogiorgio
Andrew Howard
James Martinez
Ted King
Henri Lubatti
Maggie Lacey
Samuel H. Levine
T. Ryder Smith
Casey Biggs
Curtis McClarin
Sarah Goldberg
Jordan Lage
Tim McMullan
Michael Medeiros
Gretchen Egolf
Susan Pourfar
Danny McCarthy
Nasser Faris
Rich Sommer
Sean Nelson
Jonno Roberts
Jordan Gelber
Noelle Beck
Kathleen Chalfant
Christopher Fitzgerald
Rachel Pickup
John Owens
Wendy Hoopes
Jamie Harrold
Wass Stevens
Peter Hermann
Zachary Booth
Josh Salatin
Vincenzo Amato
Joe Forbrich
Khalil Kain
Paul Fitzgerald
Jane Alexander
Marcus Callender
Armando Riesco
Christina Jackson
Brian Reddy
Peter McRobbie
Orlagh Cassidy
Vanessa Aspillaga
Fulvio Cecere
Patrick Kerr
Dennis Flanagan
Aaron Schwartz
Bhavesh Patel
Charlotte Maier
Eric T. Miller
Keesha Sharp
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