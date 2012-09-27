Menu
Elementary poster
Elementary 16+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Episode duration 43 minutes
8.0
7.9 IMDb
All seasons of "Elementary"
Elementary - Season 1 Season 1
24 episodes 27 September 2012 - 16 May 2013
 
Elementary - Season 2 Season 2
24 episodes 26 September 2013 - 15 May 2014
 
Elementary - Season 3 Season 3
24 episodes 30 October 2014 - 14 May 2015
 
Elementary - Season 4 Season 4
24 episodes 5 November 2015 - 8 May 2016
 
Elementary - Season 5 Season 5
24 episodes 2 October 2016 - 21 May 2017
 
Elementary - Season 6 Season 6
21 episodes 30 April 2018 - 17 September 2018
 
Elementary - Season 7 Season 7
13 episodes 23 May 2019 - 15 August 2019
 
