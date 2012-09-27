Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Elementary
Seasons
Elementary All seasons
Elementary
16+
Production year
2012
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Series rating
8.0
Rate
11
votes
7.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Elementary"
Season 1
24 episodes
27 September 2012 - 16 May 2013
Season 2
24 episodes
26 September 2013 - 15 May 2014
Season 3
24 episodes
30 October 2014 - 14 May 2015
Season 4
24 episodes
5 November 2015 - 8 May 2016
Season 5
24 episodes
2 October 2016 - 21 May 2017
Season 6
21 episodes
30 April 2018 - 17 September 2018
Season 7
13 episodes
23 May 2019 - 15 August 2019
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree