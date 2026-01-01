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Filmography
Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti
Date of Birth
15 July 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.4
The Good Wife
(2009)
7.9
The Big C
(2010)
7.7
Younger
(2015)
Filmography
4.9
Kinda Pregnant
Kinda Pregnant
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Goodrich
Goodrich
Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
No Hard Feelings
No Hard Feelings
Comedy
2023, USA
6.3
Life & Beth
Comedy
2022, USA
7.6
Slugfest
Documentary
2021, USA
6.9
ZIWE
Comedy
2021, USA
5.3
Cinema Toast
Comedy
2021, USA
5.2
Gossip Girl
Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
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