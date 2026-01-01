Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti Laura Benanti
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Date of Birth
15 July 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Good Wife 8.4
The Good Wife (2009)
The Big C 7.9
The Big C (2010)
Younger 7.7
Younger (2015)

Filmography

Kinda Pregnant 4.9
Kinda Pregnant Kinda Pregnant
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Goodrich 6.6
Goodrich Goodrich
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
No Hard Feelings 6.7
No Hard Feelings No Hard Feelings
Comedy 2023, USA
Life & Beth 6.3
Life & Beth
Comedy 2022, USA
Slugfest 7.6
Slugfest
Documentary 2021, USA
ZIWE 6.9
ZIWE
Comedy 2021, USA
Cinema Toast 5.3
Cinema Toast
Comedy 2021, USA
Gossip Girl 5.2
Gossip Girl
Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more