Margaret Colin

Date of Birth
26 May 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Independence Day
(1996)
7.1
The Devil's Own
(1997)
7.0
Three Wisest Men
(2025)
Filmography
7
Three Wisest Men
Three Wisest Men
Drama
2025, USA
6.9
Harvest Winter
Three Wiser Men and a Boy
Comedy
2024, Canada / USA
6.3
Kelly & Cal
Kelly & Cal
Comedy, Drama, Family
2014, USA
5.2
Are You Joking?
Are You Joking?
Comedy
2014, USA
5.5
First Daughter
First Daughter
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2004, USA
7.1
The Devil's Own
The Devil's Own
Action, Drama, Thriller
1997, USA
7.2
Independence Day
Independence Day
Action, Sci-Fi
1996, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
The Butcher's Wife
The Butcher's Wife
Fantasy, Comedy
1991, USA
6.7
True Believer
True Believer
Drama, Crime
1989, USA
6.5
Three Men and a Baby
Three Men and a Baby
Romantic, Comedy, Detective
1987, USA
