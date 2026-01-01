Margaret Colin

Menu
Date of Birth
26 May 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Independence Day 7.2
Independence Day (1996)
The Devil's Own 7.1
The Devil's Own (1997)
Three Wisest Men 7.0
Three Wisest Men (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Three Wisest Men 7
Three Wisest Men Three Wisest Men
Drama 2025, USA
Harvest Winter 6.9
Harvest Winter Three Wiser Men and a Boy
Comedy 2024, Canada / USA
Kelly & Cal 6.3
Kelly & Cal Kelly & Cal
Comedy, Drama, Family 2014, USA
Are You Joking? 5.2
Are You Joking? Are You Joking?
Comedy 2014, USA
First Daughter 5.5
First Daughter First Daughter
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, USA
The Devil's Own 7.1
The Devil's Own The Devil's Own
Action, Drama, Thriller 1997, USA
Independence Day 7.2
Independence Day Independence Day
Action, Sci-Fi 1996, USA
The Butcher's Wife 6.5
The Butcher's Wife The Butcher's Wife
Fantasy, Comedy 1991, USA
True Believer 6.7
True Believer True Believer
Drama, Crime 1989, USA
Three Men and a Baby 6.5
Three Men and a Baby Three Men and a Baby
Romantic, Comedy, Detective 1987, USA
