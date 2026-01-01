Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Andrew Howard
Andrew Howard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Howard
Andrew Howard
Andrew Howard
Date of Birth
12 June 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.8
The Odyssey
(2026)
Tickets
8.3
Hell on Wheels
(2011)
8.0
Watchmen
(2019)
Filmography
Steal
Action, Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
8.8
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7
The Accountant 2
The Accountant 2
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Echo
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure,
2024, USA
4.1
Hard Home
Hard Home
Thriller
2024, USA
5.6
Mudbrick
Mudbrick
Horror
2023, Serbia
Watch trailer
7.3
Perry Mason
Drama, Crime, Detective
2020, USA
7.3
Tenet
Tenet
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2020, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree