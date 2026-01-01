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About
Filmography
Mike Starr
Mike Starr
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Starr
Mike Starr
Mike Starr
Date of Birth
29 July 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.7
Goodfellas
(1990)
7.8
Ed Wood
(1994)
7.7
Miller's Crossing
(1990)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2021
2019
2018
2016
2013
2009
2006
2005
2004
1999
1996
1994
1993
1992
1990
1987
All
25
Films
25
Actor
25
6
Sweetwater
Sweetwater
Biography, Drama, Sport
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
The Cleaner
The Cleaner
Crime, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
4.1
Recovery
Recovery
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
5.1
Making a Killing
Making a Killing
Crime, Drama, Detective
2018, Canada / USA
5.5
Bad Santa 2
Bad Santa 2
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
The Wannabe
The Wannabe
Thriller, Drama
2013, USA
4.1
I Hate Valentine's Day
I Hate Valentine's Day
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Cash
Ca$h
Thriller
2009, USA
6.1
Wrong Turn at Tahoe
Wrong Turn at Tahoe
Action, Crime, Drama
2009, USA
6.2
The Black Dahlia
The Black Dahlia
Mystery, Thriller, Crime, Drama
2006, USA
6.1
The Ice Harvest
Ice Harvest
Comedy, Crime, Action, Thriller
2005, USA
6.9
Jersey Girl
Jersey Girl
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2004, USA
5.1
Elvis Has Left the Building
Elvis Has Left the Building
Comedy
2004, USA / Germany
5.7
Gloria
Gloria
Crime, Thriller, Drama
1999, USA
6.6
Blood and Wine
Blood And Wine
Crime, Thriller, Drama
1996, USA / Great Britain
5.3
Two If by Sea
Two If By Sea
Romantic, Comedy
1996, USA
7.8
Ed Wood
Ed Wood
Biography, Comedy, Drama
1994, USA
7.3
Dumb and Dumber
Dumb & Dumber
Comedy
1994, USA
7.3
The Hudsucker Proxy
The Hudsucker Proxy
Comedy
1994, USA
6.5
Mad Dog and Glory
Mad Dog and Glory
Drama, Comedy
1993, USA
3.9
Son of the Pink Panther
Son of the Pink Panther
Comedy, Crime
1993, Italy
7.3
The Bodyguard
The Bodyguard
Thriller, Romantic, Drama, Musical
1992, USA
8.7
Goodfellas
Goodfellas
Drama, Biography
1990, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Miller's Crossing
Miller's Crossing
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1990, USA
Show more
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