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Mike Starr Mike Starr
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Starr

Mike Starr

Mike Starr

Date of Birth
29 July 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Goodfellas 8.7
Goodfellas (1990)
Ed Wood 7.8
Ed Wood (1994)
Miller's Crossing 7.7
Miller's Crossing (1990)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sweetwater 6
Sweetwater Sweetwater
Biography, Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Cleaner 5.2
The Cleaner The Cleaner
Crime, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Recovery 4.1
Recovery Recovery
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Making a Killing 5.1
Making a Killing Making a Killing
Crime, Drama, Detective 2018, Canada / USA
Bad Santa 2 5.5
Bad Santa 2 Bad Santa 2
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
The Wannabe 4.9
The Wannabe The Wannabe
Thriller, Drama 2013, USA
I Hate Valentine's Day 4.1
I Hate Valentine's Day I Hate Valentine's Day
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Cash 6.9
Cash Ca$h
Thriller 2009, USA
Wrong Turn at Tahoe 6.1
Wrong Turn at Tahoe Wrong Turn at Tahoe
Action, Crime, Drama 2009, USA
The Black Dahlia 6.2
The Black Dahlia The Black Dahlia
Mystery, Thriller, Crime, Drama 2006, USA
The Ice Harvest 6.1
The Ice Harvest Ice Harvest
Comedy, Crime, Action, Thriller 2005, USA
Jersey Girl 6.9
Jersey Girl Jersey Girl
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2004, USA
Elvis Has Left the Building 5.1
Elvis Has Left the Building Elvis Has Left the Building
Comedy 2004, USA / Germany
Gloria 5.7
Gloria Gloria
Crime, Thriller, Drama 1999, USA
Blood and Wine 6.6
Blood and Wine Blood And Wine
Crime, Thriller, Drama 1996, USA / Great Britain
Two If by Sea 5.3
Two If by Sea Two If By Sea
Romantic, Comedy 1996, USA
Ed Wood 7.8
Ed Wood Ed Wood
Biography, Comedy, Drama 1994, USA
Dumb and Dumber 7.3
Dumb and Dumber Dumb & Dumber
Comedy 1994, USA
The Hudsucker Proxy 7.3
The Hudsucker Proxy The Hudsucker Proxy
Comedy 1994, USA
Mad Dog and Glory 6.5
Mad Dog and Glory Mad Dog and Glory
Drama, Comedy 1993, USA
Son of the Pink Panther 3.9
Son of the Pink Panther Son of the Pink Panther
Comedy, Crime 1993, Italy
The Bodyguard 7.3
The Bodyguard The Bodyguard
Thriller, Romantic, Drama, Musical 1992, USA
Goodfellas 8.7
Goodfellas Goodfellas
Drama, Biography 1990, USA
Watch trailer
Miller's Crossing 7.7
Miller's Crossing Miller's Crossing
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1990, USA
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