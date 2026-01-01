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Filmography
Mather Zickel
Mather Zickel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mather Zickel
Mather Zickel
Mather Zickel
Date of Birth
1 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Forever
(2014)
7.8
Masters of Sex
(2013)
7.7
Younger
(2015)
Filmography
6.8
Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass
Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass
Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Crew
Comedy
2021, USA
7.6
Better Things
Drama, Comedy, Family
2016, USA
7.7
Younger
Comedy, Romantic
2015, USA
8.2
Forever
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2014, USA
7.8
Masters of Sex
Drama, Romantic, History
2013, USA
7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
7.6
House of Lies
Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
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