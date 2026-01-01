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America's Got Talent
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Reality Competition
Nominee
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