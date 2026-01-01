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Kinoafisha TV Shows America's Got Talent Awards

"America's Got Talent" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Reality Competition
Nominee
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