Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows America's Got Talent Quotes

America's Got Talent quotes

Nick Cannon - Host [repeated line when a dangerous act is performed] Don't try this at home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Simon Cowell Do you know why I started making shows like this years ago? Because I worked with a lot of really stupid people in the music business, I'm serious, who actually thought people would buy an album based on your weight. It's ridiculous!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mel B [disgusted at a grandparent act dancing sexily] This is a family show!
Simon Cowell Not anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Simon Cowell It was everything, it was dancing and you set yourself on fire and you nearly got your head chopped off, all in two minutes, God only knows what you would've done next.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Simon Cowell Karaoke makes me physically ill.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Simon Cowell Even the *word* flutist is annoying.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howie Mandel You didn't play the guitar, you *murdered* that guitar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howie Mandel We've had people dive from 3 stories, we've had people set themselves on fire, you popped a balloon and you're bleeding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heidi Klum Terry, we're late because Simon just took off and left us.
Simon Cowell I left them because they stole my bike.
Terry Crews It's time somebody did!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howie Mandel [after a very dangerous act] Sofia, how do you say 'insane' in Spanish?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howie Mandel [everyone else in the room has a name starting with H] Hey Sofia, what're you doing here without an H?
Sofia Vergara I'm chopped liver.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terry Crews [about an escape act involving fire] Do not try this anywhere, especially at home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack the Whipper For this last trick, I was going to use Howie, but Howie's not here, so I'm just going to do this trick on myself.
Terry Crews [from the wings] Use Simon!
Jack the Whipper Simon scares me.
Heidi Klum But he just buzzed you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Simon Cowell We've never judged a cow who played the drums before, so that was unexpected.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Simon Cowell [to Dance Fusion, 2 dance companies from Japan] When we first started this show, I thought maybe we'd get a cat that dances with a balloon or something, and now, *Japan*'s Got Talent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heidi Klum Why are they booing him?
Howie Mandel He's the devil.
Heidi Klum Why does the devil get booed?
Howie Mandel A lot of people don't like him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heidi Klum Why doesn't Howie have his shirt off too?
Howie Mandel I have no nipples.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tyra Banks [during a very dangerous act] Do not try this at home. Do not try this at work. Do not try this at school.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terry Fator Years ago I got to meet Nancy Reagan, and I told her, "I voted for your husband". She told me, "I voted for you."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Simon Cowell 99% of people who come out on stage with a guitar *can't* play the guitar. You just demonstrated what that thing was actually intended for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Simon Cowell I tried to learn the guitar when I was your age, I hated it so much, I threw a toffee at my teacher and he punched me in the face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sofia Vergara [Simon and Howie go on stage] Scream if you guys need help and we'll come running and get you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howie Mandel We have to go, Terry and I are getting our hair done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howie Mandel [Simon's in the middle of a knife throwing act] Probably safer than riding a bike.
Simon Cowell [wide eyed] Howie, shut up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sofia Vergara When Simon asks if you have a second song, even though it's annoying, when he asks for a second song, he's right, this one was *so* much better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more