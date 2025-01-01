Nick Cannon - Host[repeated line when a dangerous act is performed] Don't try this at home.
Simon CowellDo you know why I started making shows like this years ago? Because I worked with a lot of really stupid people in the music business, I'm serious, who actually thought people would buy an album based on your weight. It's ridiculous!
Mel B[disgusted at a grandparent act dancing sexily] This is a family show!
Simon CowellNot anymore.
Simon CowellIt was everything, it was dancing and you set yourself on fire and you nearly got your head chopped off, all in two minutes, God only knows what you would've done next.
Simon CowellKaraoke makes me physically ill.
Simon CowellEven the *word* flutist is annoying.
Howie MandelYou didn't play the guitar, you *murdered* that guitar.
Howie MandelWe've had people dive from 3 stories, we've had people set themselves on fire, you popped a balloon and you're bleeding.
Heidi KlumTerry, we're late because Simon just took off and left us.
Simon CowellI left them because they stole my bike.