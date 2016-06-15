The culinary master Konstantin Ivlev is concerned about the level of service in Russian catering establishments. In order to improve the situation in the restaurant business, he personally takes on the task of finding out what problems exist in his professional field. The chefs invite him to struggling establishments that for some reason are being avoided by guests. However, they are willing to make changes, and under Ivlev's careful management, they will work on a new menu, an attractive interior, and quality service. In the finale of the show "Na nozhah," the owners won't recognize their restaurants, as they will undergo a massive rebranding. And new customers will evaluate whether the work done has benefited the staff and chefs.

