Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Na nozhah poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Na nozhah

Na nozhah (2016 - …)

Na nozhah 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 9 seasons
Episode duration 48 minutes
TV channel Пятница!
Runtime 140 hours 48 minutes

TV show description

The culinary master Konstantin Ivlev is concerned about the level of service in Russian catering establishments. In order to improve the situation in the restaurant business, he personally takes on the task of finding out what problems exist in his professional field. The chefs invite him to struggling establishments that for some reason are being avoided by guests. However, they are willing to make changes, and under Ivlev's careful management, they will work on a new menu, an attractive interior, and quality service. In the finale of the show "Na nozhah," the owners won't recognize their restaurants, as they will undergo a massive rebranding. And new customers will evaluate whether the work done has benefited the staff and chefs.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Konstantin Ivlev
Konstantin Ivlev Presenter
Cast and Crew

TV Show rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
5.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Na nozhah - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 20 episodes
 
Na nozhah - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 20 episodes
 
Na nozhah - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 20 episodes
 
Na nozhah - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 20 episodes
 
Na nozhah - Season 5 Season 5
2019, 11 episodes
 
Na nozhah - Season 6 Season 6
2020, 26 episodes
 
Na nozhah - Season 7 Season 7
2021, 23 episodes
 
Na nozhah - Season 8 Season 8
2023, 24 episodes
 
Na nozhah - Season 9 Season 9
2024, 12 episodes
 
TV Show reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more