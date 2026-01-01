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Mairzee Almas
Mairzee Almas Mairzee Almas
Kinoafisha Persons Mairzee Almas

Mairzee Almas

Mairzee Almas

Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

Outlander 8.5
Outlander (2014)
Jessica Jones 8.0
Jessica Jones (2015)
iZombie 7.9
iZombie (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
M.I.A.
M.I.A.
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2026, USA
NCIS: Tony & Ziva 6.8
NCIS: Tony & Ziva
Drama, Action 2025, USA
The Rats: A Witcher Tale 4.8
The Rats: A Witcher Tale The Rats: A Witcher Tale
Action 2025, USA / Poland
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 7.4
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Action, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Kaleidoscope 6.4
Kaleidoscope
Drama, Action, Crime, 2023, USA
The Sandman 7.7
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy 2022, USA
Paper Girls 7.2
Paper Girls
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror, Fantasy, Detective 2022, USA
Shadow and Bone 7.3
Shadow and Bone
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Y: The Last Man 5.8
Y: The Last Man
Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Locke & Key 7.4
Locke & Key
Drama, Fantasy, Detective 2020, USA
Another Life 5.5
Another Life
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Batwoman 4.1
Batwoman
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Iron Fist 6.6
Iron Fist
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Legends of Tomorrow 6.6
Legends of Tomorrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Lucifer 7.6
Lucifer
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2016, USA
Shadowhunters 6.3
Shadowhunters
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery 2016, USA
12 Monkeys 7.6
12 Monkeys
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
iZombie 7.9
iZombie
Drama, Crime, Horror 2015, USA
Jessica Jones 8
Jessica Jones
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Supergirl 6.4
Supergirl
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Strange Empire 6.1
Strange Empire
Drama, Western 2014, Canada
Outlander 8.5
Outlander
Adventure, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
The 100 7.7
The 100
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Defiance 7.3
Defiance
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
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