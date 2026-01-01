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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mairzee Almas
Mairzee Almas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mairzee Almas
Mairzee Almas
Mairzee Almas
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.5
Outlander
(2014)
8.0
Jessica Jones
(2015)
7.9
iZombie
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2026
2025
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2008
2001
All
31
Films
1
TV Shows
30
Director
31
M.I.A.
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
6.8
NCIS: Tony & Ziva
Drama, Action
2025, USA
4.8
The Rats: A Witcher Tale
The Rats: A Witcher Tale
Action
2025, USA / Poland
7.4
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Action, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
6.4
Kaleidoscope
Drama, Action, Crime,
2023, USA
7.7
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy
2022, USA
7.2
Paper Girls
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror, Fantasy, Detective
2022, USA
7.3
Shadow and Bone
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
5.8
Y: The Last Man
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
7.4
Locke & Key
Drama, Fantasy, Detective
2020, USA
5.5
Another Life
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
4.1
Batwoman
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
6.6
Iron Fist
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
6.6
Legends of Tomorrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
7.6
Lucifer
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2016, USA
6.3
Shadowhunters
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
2016, USA
7.6
12 Monkeys
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
7.9
iZombie
Drama, Crime, Horror
2015, USA
8
Jessica Jones
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
6.4
Supergirl
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
6.1
Strange Empire
Drama, Western
2014, Canada
8.5
Outlander
Adventure, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
7.7
The 100
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
7.3
Defiance
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
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