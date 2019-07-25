The TV series "Another Life" is a sci-fi thriller about the connection between Earthlings and another civilization. A massive alien artifact lands in one of the American suburbs, terrifying the locals and becoming the main topic of newspaper headlines. Humanity is faced with undeniable proof that there is another intelligent race in space. The government organizes an urgent research mission to the planet from which the strange object arrived. Leading the mission is assigned to female astronaut Nico.

Expand