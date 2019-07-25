Menu
IMDb Rating: 5.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Another Life

Another Life (2019 - …)

Another Life 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Another Life" is a sci-fi thriller about the connection between Earthlings and another civilization. A massive alien artifact lands in one of the American suburbs, terrifying the locals and becoming the main topic of newspaper headlines. Humanity is faced with undeniable proof that there is another intelligent race in space. The government organizes an urgent research mission to the planet from which the strange object arrived. Leading the mission is assigned to female astronaut Nico.
Иная жизнь - trailer второго сезона
Another Life  trailer второго сезона
Creator
Aaron Martin
Selma Blair
Selma Blair Harper Glass
Jake Abel
Jake Abel Sasha Harrison
Katee Sackhoff
Katee Sackhoff Niko Breckinridge
Justin Chatwin
Justin Chatwin Erik Wallace
Blu Hunt
Blu Hunt August Catawnee
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.0
10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Seasons
Another Life - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Another Life - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
Stills
