"Marvel's Iron Fist" is an American show in the superhero action genre. The series was produced by the streaming service Netflix. The plot is based on a series of comics published by Marvel. The story revolves around a young man named Danny Rand. In his childhood, he went on a vacation to the Himalayas with his parents. However, due to a tragic incident, his parents died, and Danny was left to fend for himself, searching for shelter and food. By fate, the main character ends up in a monastery, where he is later trained in martial arts. Furthermore, Danny gains an incredible ability to concentrate his spiritual power into an iron fist of fire.

Expand