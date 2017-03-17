Menu
7.2 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Iron Fist

Iron Fist (2017 - 2018)

Marvel's Iron Fist 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 23 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Marvel's Iron Fist" is an American show in the superhero action genre. The series was produced by the streaming service Netflix. The plot is based on a series of comics published by Marvel. The story revolves around a young man named Danny Rand. In his childhood, he went on a vacation to the Himalayas with his parents. However, due to a tragic incident, his parents died, and Danny was left to fend for himself, searching for shelter and food. By fate, the main character ends up in a monastery, where he is later trained in martial arts. Furthermore, Danny gains an incredible ability to concentrate his spiritual power into an iron fist of fire.
Creator
Scott Buck
Scott Buck
Simone Missick
Simone Missick Mercedes "Misty" Knight
Alice Eve
Alice Eve Mary Walker
David Wenham
David Wenham Harold Meachum
Jessica Stroup
Jessica Stroup Joy Meachum
Ramon Rodriguez
Ramon Rodriguez Bakuto
Series rating

7.2
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
Iron Fist - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 13 episodes
 
Iron Fist - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 10 episodes
 
