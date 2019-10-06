"Batwoman" is a multi-series superhero show on The CW. The plot is based on the eponymous comic book series published by DC. The main character is a girl named Kate Kane, who was discharged from the army for having a sexual relationship with another soldier. Years later, Kate returns to her hometown of Gotham and dreams of joining an experimental crime-fighting squad, but is rejected. Trying to unravel her own past, Kate discovers the secret of her relative Bruce Wayne, who disappeared several years ago, and takes it upon herself to dispense justice, assuming his role in the costume.

