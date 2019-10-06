Menu
5.6 IMDb Rating: 3.6
6 posters
Batwoman

Batwoman (2019 - 2022)

Batwoman 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 51 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Batwoman" is a multi-series superhero show on The CW. The plot is based on the eponymous comic book series published by DC. The main character is a girl named Kate Kane, who was discharged from the army for having a sexual relationship with another soldier. Years later, Kate returns to her hometown of Gotham and dreams of joining an experimental crime-fighting squad, but is rejected. Trying to unravel her own past, Kate discovers the secret of her relative Bruce Wayne, who disappeared several years ago, and takes it upon herself to dispense justice, assuming his role in the costume.
Бэтвумен - trailer второго сезона
Batwoman  trailer второго сезона
Nicole Kang
Nicole Kang Mary Hamilton
Dougray Scott
Dougray Scott Jacob Kane
LaMonica Garrett
LaMonica Garrett The Anti-Monitor, Mar Novu / The Monitor
Rachel Skarsten
Rachel Skarsten Alice
Meagan Tandy
Meagan Tandy Sophie Moore
Elizabeth Anweis
Elizabeth Anweis Catherine Hamilton-Kane
Cast and Crew

Series rating

10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Seasons
Batwoman - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 20 episodes
 
Batwoman - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 18 episodes
 
Batwoman - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 13 episodes
 
