"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" is a science fiction television series based on the comic books of the same name by DC Comics. The story revolves around a team of heroes who must destroy the cunning Savage, who dreams of destroying the entire world. Leading the team is time traveler Rip Hunter, who arrives in America in the year 2016 from a distant future. In a short period of time, he must teach the diverse fighters to work together in order to prevent the rise of the tyrant. But is it possible to rewrite the course of world history?

