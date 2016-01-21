Menu
7.4 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Legends of Tomorrow (2016 - 2022)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 110 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" is a science fiction television series based on the comic books of the same name by DC Comics. The story revolves around a team of heroes who must destroy the cunning Savage, who dreams of destroying the entire world. Leading the team is time traveler Rip Hunter, who arrives in America in the year 2016 from a distant future. In a short period of time, he must teach the diverse fighters to work together in order to prevent the rise of the tyrant. But is it possible to rewrite the course of world history?
Cast Characters
Wentworth Miller
Wentworth Miller Len Snart / Captain Cold
Brandon Routh
Brandon Routh Ray Palmer / The Atom
Dominic Purcell
Dominic Purcell Mick Rory / Heat Wave
Victor Garber
Victor Garber Professor Martin Stein / Firestorm
Nick Zano
Nick Zano Dr. Nathan Heywood / Citizen Steel
Courtney Ford Eleanor "Nora" Darhk
Series rating

7.4
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 16 episodes
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 17 episodes
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 18 episodes
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 16 episodes
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 5 Season 5
2020, 15 episodes
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 6 Season 6
2021, 15 episodes
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 7 Season 7
2021, 13 episodes
 
